June AMK Report

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

CONCORD, Calif., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (: AMK) released its “AssetMark Monthly Knowledge” Report today.

Company highlights for the month of June 2021 include:

  • Platform assets of $84.6 billion at the end of June, up 33.9% year-over-year.
  • Net flows were $934 million in the month of June, up 161.6% year-over-year.
  • AssetMark Trust Company client cash was $2.59 billion, down 12.5% year-over-year.
  • Number of households increased 9.7% year-over-year to 196,474 at the end of June.
Change
Mo.Yr.
Jun-20Jul-20Aug-20Sep-20Oct-20Nov-20Dec-20Jan-21Feb-21Mar-21Apr-21May-21Jun-21
PLATFORM METRICS
Platform Assets (in $B)63.265.668.067.366.571.874.574.676.278.981.783.084.61.9%33.9%
Net Flows (in $M)35731954134939650163649453290178051493481.7%161.6%
CASH METRIC
Ending ATC Client Cash (in $B)2.962.602.632.662.472.502.622.442.602.502.482.562.591.2%-12.5%
OTHER
Number of Households179,166181,115181,977182,683183,774184,935186,602188,057188,679190,915193,325193,833196,4741.4%9.7%

This monthly data is being provided on a supplemental basis and should not be taken as a substitute for the Company’s financial statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as part of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. This monthly data is preliminary and subject to revision and should not be taken as an indication of the financial performance of AssetMark for the quarter ending June 30, 2021 or any future period. AssetMark undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review previously reported monthly data. Any updates to previously reported monthly data will be reflected in the historical data that can be found on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s corporate website at ir.assetmark.com. AssetMark reserves the right to discontinue the availability of the data in this monthly report. By filing this press release, AssetMark makes no admission as to the materiality of any information contained herein.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. AssetMark undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

About AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.

AssetMark is a leading provider of extensive wealth management and technology solutions that power independent financial advisors and their clients. Through AssetMark, Inc., its investment adviser subsidiary registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, AssetMark operates a platform that comprises fully integrated technology, personalized and scalable service, and curated investment platform solutions designed to make a difference in the lives of advisors and their clients.

Contacts
Investors:
Taylor J. Hamilton, CFA
Head of Investor Relations
[email protected]

Media:
Alaina Kleinman
Head of PR & Communications
[email protected]

SOURCE: AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.

