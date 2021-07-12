Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For June 2021

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $96.2 billion as of June 30, 2021, an increase of $2.0 billion from assets under management at May 31, 2021. The increase was due to net inflows of $1.0 billion and market appreciation of $1.4 billion, partially offset by distributions of $366 million.

Assets Under Management (unaudited)

($ in millions) AUM Net Market

AUM By investment vehicle: 5/31/2021 Flows Appreciation Distributions 6/30/2021 Institutional Accounts:









Advisory $22,402 $491 $222 $ - $23,115 Japan Subadvisory 10,411 (35) 241 (114) 10,503 Subadvisory excluding Japan 6,973 (485) 50 - 6,538 Total Institutional Accounts 39,786 (29) 513 (114) 40,156 Open-end Funds 41,983 1,009 743 (203) 43,532 Closed-end Funds 12,446 1 139 (49) 12,537 Total AUM $94,215 $981 $1,395 ($366) $96,225

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

