Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For June 2021

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021
NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $96.2 billion as of June 30, 2021, an increase of $2.0 billion from assets under management at May 31, 2021. The increase was due to net inflows of $1.0 billion and market appreciation of $1.4 billion, partially offset by distributions of $366 million.
Assets Under Management
(unaudited)
($ in millions)
AUM
Net
Market
AUM
By investment vehicle:
5/31/2021
Flows
Appreciation
Distributions
6/30/2021
Institutional Accounts:
Advisory
$22,402
$491
$222
$ -
$23,115
Japan Subadvisory
10,411
(35)
241
(114)
10,503
Subadvisory excluding Japan
6,973
(485)
50
-
6,538
Total Institutional Accounts
39,786
(29)
513
(114)
40,156
Open-end Funds
41,983
1,009
743
(203)
43,532
Closed-end Funds
12,446
1
139
(49)
12,537
Total AUM
$94,215
$981
$1,395
($366)
$96,225
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.
