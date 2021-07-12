Logo
Dover Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 12, 2021

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV) announced today that it will release second quarter 2021 earnings at 6:00 a.m. Central time (7:00 a.m. Eastern time) on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Later that morning, Dover will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time) to discuss these results.

Dover_Logo.jpg

To participate on the conference call, please dial 1 (866) 882-5865 (domestic) or 1 (678) 894-3017 (international), reservation number 3881296. Due to the expected number of callers, please dial in at least 15 minutes before the conference is to begin and ask to be connected to the Dover teleconference.

A link to the live audio webcast will also be available on the company website at dovercorporation.com. An audio replay of the conference call will be available from 12:00 p.m. Central time, July 20, until 10:59 p.m. Central time, August 3, by dialing 1 (800) 585-8367 (domestic) or 1 (404) 537-3406 (international). The access code is 3881296. Additionally, a replay link of the webcast will be archived on Dover's website for 90 days.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale, operational agility, world-class engineering capability and customer intimacy to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

Investor Contact:

Media Contact:

Andrey Galiuk

Adrian Sakowicz

Vice President – Corporate Development

Vice President – Communications

and Investor Relations

(630) 743-5039

(630) 743-5131

[email protected]

[email protected]


favicon.png?sn=NY40504&sd=2021-07-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dover-announces-second-quarter-2021-earnings-release-date-conference-call-and-webcast-301331731.html

SOURCE Dover

