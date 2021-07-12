Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary June 30, 2021 Assets Under Management

PR Newswire

HARTFORD, Conn., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported preliminary total assets under management (AUM) as of June 30, 2021 of $178.6 billion. The increase in AUM from March 31, 2021 reflected market appreciation and positive net flows, including net inflows in retail separate accounts, institutional accounts, and exchange traded funds. In addition, the company provided services to $3.8 billion of other fee-earning assets that are not included in assets under management.

Assets Under Management (unaudited) ($ in millions)











By Product Type: June 30, 2021

May 31, 2021

March 31, 2021 Open-End Funds $ 75,333



$ 74,109



$ 72,164

Closed-End Funds 11,993



11,979



11,664

Exchange Traded Funds 1,260



1,161



1,021

Retail Separate Accounts 40,578



39,743



37,244

Institutional Accounts 45,604



44,701



42,802

Structured Products 3,870



3,853



3,985

Total $ 178,638



$ 175,546



$ 168,880



About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. Its affiliates include Ceredex Value Advisors , Duff & Phelps Investment Management , Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management , Newfleet Asset Management , NFJ Investment Group , Seix Investment Advisors , Silvant Capital Management , Sustainable Growth Advisers , and Virtus ETF Solutions .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virtus-investment-partners-reports-preliminary-june-30-2021-assets-under-management-301331784.html

SOURCE Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.