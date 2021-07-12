Laureate Education Announces Date Of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call

PR Newswire

BALTIMORE, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) plans to release results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, on Thursday, August 5, 2021, before the stock market opens. Following the release, the Company will host a telephone conference call with investors and analysts at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the second quarter results and the Company's business outlook.

Interested parties are invited to listen to the earnings conference call by dialing 1-855-307-2849 (for U.S.- based callers), or 1-703-639-1262 (for international callers), and requesting to join the Laureate Education conference call, conference ID 4322829. Replays of the entire call will be available through August 12, 2021 at 1-855-859-2056 (for U.S.- based callers) and at 1-404-537-3406 (internationally), conference ID 4322829.

The webcast of the conference call, including replays, and a copy of the earnings release and the related slides will be made available through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.laureate.net.

About Laureate Education, Inc.

At Laureate Education, Inc., we understand the transformative power of education. For more than 22 years, we have remained committed to making a positive impact in the communities we serve by providing accessible, high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized degree programs. We know that when our students succeed, countries prosper and societies benefit. Our longstanding commitment to operating with purpose is evidenced by becoming the first Public Benefit Corporation publicly listed on any stock exchange in the world.

