Dudley & Shanley, Llc Buys Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, Iridium Communications Inc, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Sells Aon PLC, Science Applications International Corp

Palm Beach, FL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, Iridium Communications Inc, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Terminix Global Holdings Inc, The Travelers Inc, sells Aon PLC, Science Applications International Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dudley & Shanley, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Dudley & Shanley, Llc owns 31 stocks with a total value of $606 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) - 1,582,225 shares, 11.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.68% Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 595,000 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24% Avantor Inc (AVTR) - 930,600 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44% TJX Companies Inc (TJX) - 480,957 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41% Aon PLC (AON) - 127,548 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.1%

Dudley & Shanley, Llc initiated holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.65 and $45.58, with an estimated average price of $42.48. The stock is now traded at around $40.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 369,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dudley & Shanley, Llc initiated holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.63 and $85.55, with an estimated average price of $81.12. The stock is now traded at around $82.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 62,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dudley & Shanley, Llc added to a holding in Iridium Communications Inc by 103.12%. The purchase prices were between $35.29 and $42.95, with an estimated average price of $38.89. The stock is now traded at around $39.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 711,695 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dudley & Shanley, Llc added to a holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc by 20.56%. The purchase prices were between $46.57 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $49.08. The stock is now traded at around $50.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 529,432 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dudley & Shanley, Llc added to a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc by 21.78%. The purchase prices were between $144.76 and $161.67, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $154.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 58,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dudley & Shanley, Llc reduced to a holding in Aon PLC by 22.1%. The sale prices were between $229.52 and $258.52, with an estimated average price of $244.12. The stock is now traded at around $232.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.44%. Dudley & Shanley, Llc still held 127,548 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dudley & Shanley, Llc reduced to a holding in Science Applications International Corp by 23.66%. The sale prices were between $82.6 and $94.45, with an estimated average price of $89.11. The stock is now traded at around $88.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.95%. Dudley & Shanley, Llc still held 212,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.