Dudley & Shanley, Llc Buys Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, Iridium Communications Inc, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Sells Aon PLC, Science Applications International Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Dudley & Shanley, Llc Buys Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, Iridium Communications Inc, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Sells Aon PLC, Science Applications International Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Palm Beach, FL, based Investment company Dudley & Shanley, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, Iridium Communications Inc, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Terminix Global Holdings Inc, The Travelers Inc, sells Aon PLC, Science Applications International Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dudley & Shanley, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Dudley & Shanley, Llc owns 31 stocks with a total value of $606 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DUDLEY & SHANLEY, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dudley+%26+shanley%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DUDLEY & SHANLEY, LLC
  1. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) - 1,582,225 shares, 11.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.68%
  2. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 595,000 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24%
  3. Avantor Inc (AVTR) - 930,600 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%
  4. TJX Companies Inc (TJX) - 480,957 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41%
  5. Aon PLC (AON) - 127,548 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.1%
New Purchase: Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN)

Dudley & Shanley, Llc initiated holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.65 and $45.58, with an estimated average price of $42.48. The stock is now traded at around $40.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 369,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB)

Dudley & Shanley, Llc initiated holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.63 and $85.55, with an estimated average price of $81.12. The stock is now traded at around $82.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 62,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM)

Dudley & Shanley, Llc added to a holding in Iridium Communications Inc by 103.12%. The purchase prices were between $35.29 and $42.95, with an estimated average price of $38.89. The stock is now traded at around $39.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 711,695 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Terminix Global Holdings Inc (TMX)

Dudley & Shanley, Llc added to a holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc by 20.56%. The purchase prices were between $46.57 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $49.08. The stock is now traded at around $50.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 529,432 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Dudley & Shanley, Llc added to a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc by 21.78%. The purchase prices were between $144.76 and $161.67, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $154.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 58,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Aon PLC (AON)

Dudley & Shanley, Llc reduced to a holding in Aon PLC by 22.1%. The sale prices were between $229.52 and $258.52, with an estimated average price of $244.12. The stock is now traded at around $232.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.44%. Dudley & Shanley, Llc still held 127,548 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Science Applications International Corp (SAIC)

Dudley & Shanley, Llc reduced to a holding in Science Applications International Corp by 23.66%. The sale prices were between $82.6 and $94.45, with an estimated average price of $89.11. The stock is now traded at around $88.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.95%. Dudley & Shanley, Llc still held 212,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of DUDLEY & SHANLEY, LLC. Also check out:

1. DUDLEY & SHANLEY, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. DUDLEY & SHANLEY, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DUDLEY & SHANLEY, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DUDLEY & SHANLEY, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider