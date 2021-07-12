Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC Buys ARK Innovation ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Invesco Solar ETF, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, Amplify Online Retail ETF

New Purchases: STIP, VT, COST, ISRG, USMV, LRCX, AMD, TDOC, ITOT, VEA, VO, ALL, BAC, GE, INTC, QCOM, IWS, ADBE, BMY, GOOGL, THG, NKE, PEGA, UNH, FBHS, DGRO, XSOE, ABT, CVX, CMI, MS, NVDA, AWK, MYRG, ZEN, JMIA, LGLV, MTUM, SCHE, SHY, ASML, AEP, ADP, BA, ELY, CNI, FIS, CMCSA, CRVL, DTE, DUK, FNF, GS, HAS, IBN, ITW, INO, LVS, LMT, LOGI, MKC, MCD, MDT, NFLX, ASGN, PNC, PEP, PG, RCL, R, STBA, SIVB, CRM, SMG, SWKS, STRL, TJX, TGT, VZ, WDFC, WMT, DIS, XLNX, MA, COWN, IBKR, JAZZ, GRBK, V, NXPI, GMAB, GM, MARA, FB, SABR, CCS, BKI, PYPL, NKLA, ASO, BOTZ, DIA, FPX, ISTB, IVW, IYY, JPST, QQQJ, SHV, SKYY, SOXX, WCLD, MMM, ABB, T, ACN, ATVI, ALGN, AMRN, AMP, AMAT, ADM, ADSK, TFC, BHP, BIDU, CCL, CAT, CI, CSCO, COP, ED, CVA, DE, DKS, DD, EXP, EMN, EA, ERIC, EL, EXAS, EXPE, FAST, FDX, GIS, HDB, MNST, HOLX, HUM, MTCH, IEC, ING, ILMN, INTU, KLAC, LANC, LSTR, MHO, MGA, MFC, MRVL, MRK, MCO, VTRS, OSK, PKG, PH, PFE, PHG, PVH, LIN, PUK, REGN, RSG, RDS.A, RYAAY, SAP, XPO, SCI, SONY, LUV, STT, SLF, TSM, TEVA, TXN, TR, UNP, URI, EBAY, IRBT, PERI, OC, DAL, BX, DFS, TEL, LULU, BUD, DG, HCA, MPC, ENPH, ABBV, NRZ, ALLY, FSK, FFWM, HSDT, BABA, SYF, CFG, SQ, TWLO, TTD, CVNA, CODX, SE, SPOT, EAF, DOCU, PDD, DOW, UBER, CTVA, CHWY, MNPR, CARR, OTIS, FUSN, FSKR, SNOW, QS, ABNB, AGG, AOA, CWB, ECH, EFAV, EMQQ, ESPO, FIW, HACK, IUSV, IWR, LQD, MJ, SPTM, VB, VUG, VV, VWO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ARK Innovation ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, sells Invesco Solar ETF, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, Amplify Online Retail ETF, Johnson & Johnson, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC owns 288 stocks with a total value of $310 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/paragon+wealth+strategies%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 95,281 shares, 12.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.07% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 98,418 shares, 11.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.04% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 110,927 shares, 9.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.21% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 180,883 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.22% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 173,626 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.98%

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.94 and $105.77, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $106.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 90,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $103.99, with an estimated average price of $101.46. The stock is now traded at around $104.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,396 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $407.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 529 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $959.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 242 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $75.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,887 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11. The stock is now traded at around $625.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 306 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 1440.58%. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $124.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 80,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 64.22%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $139.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 180,883 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.07%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $401.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 95,281 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.98%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $116.3, with an estimated average price of $111.51. The stock is now traded at around $112.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 173,626 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 23.52%. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 140,444 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 37.61%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $685.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,116 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The sale prices were between $69.1 and $91.88, with an estimated average price of $81.51.

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC reduced to a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 67.96%. The sale prices were between $123.49 and $160.08, with an estimated average price of $143.48. The stock is now traded at around $148.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.77%. Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC still held 33,121 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC reduced to a holding in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 29.94%. The sale prices were between $107.82 and $130.21, with an estimated average price of $123.18. The stock is now traded at around $128.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.16%. Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC still held 111,972 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC reduced to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 61.36%. The sale prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $169.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC still held 4,955 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC reduced to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 25.81%. The sale prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $321.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC still held 1,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.