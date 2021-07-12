Logo
Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC Buys ARK Innovation ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Invesco Solar ETF, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, Amplify Online Retail ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ARK Innovation ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, sells Invesco Solar ETF, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, Amplify Online Retail ETF, Johnson & Johnson, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC owns 288 stocks with a total value of $310 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/paragon+wealth+strategies%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 95,281 shares, 12.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.07%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 98,418 shares, 11.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.04%
  3. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 110,927 shares, 9.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.21%
  4. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 180,883 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.22%
  5. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 173,626 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.98%
New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.94 and $105.77, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $106.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 90,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $103.99, with an estimated average price of $101.46. The stock is now traded at around $104.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,396 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $407.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 529 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $959.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 242 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $75.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,887 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11. The stock is now traded at around $625.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 306 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 1440.58%. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $124.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 80,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 64.22%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $139.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 180,883 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.07%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $401.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 95,281 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.98%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $116.3, with an estimated average price of $111.51. The stock is now traded at around $112.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 173,626 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 23.52%. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 140,444 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 37.61%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $685.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,116 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The sale prices were between $69.1 and $91.88, with an estimated average price of $81.51.

Sold Out: (GWPH)

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.

Reduced: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC reduced to a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 67.96%. The sale prices were between $123.49 and $160.08, with an estimated average price of $143.48. The stock is now traded at around $148.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.77%. Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC still held 33,121 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY)

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC reduced to a holding in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 29.94%. The sale prices were between $107.82 and $130.21, with an estimated average price of $123.18. The stock is now traded at around $128.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.16%. Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC still held 111,972 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC reduced to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 61.36%. The sale prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $169.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC still held 4,955 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC reduced to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 25.81%. The sale prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $321.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC still held 1,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC. Also check out:

1. Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC keeps buying
