Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Buys Moderna Inc, Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, United Parcel Service Inc, Park-Ohio Holdings Corp

New Purchases: MRNA, PDN, ICSH, BGS, SAFT, PPL, VXUS, NEE, VB, HD, ADBE, PFF, DHR,

MRNA, PDN, ICSH, BGS, SAFT, PPL, VXUS, NEE, VB, HD, ADBE, PFF, DHR, Added Positions: SQ, ARKG, GSIE, VWO, VBR, BABA, SPMD, VSS, ARKW, ANGL, MGV, VEU, VBK, JKD, ARKK, T, PXD, IQLT, TD, VOE, MGK, L, EMB, VOT, RDS.A, LMT, ABBV, VZ, CPB, BCE, SPDW, AEP, CVX, WPC, SO, SNY, OKE, JPM, IRM,

SQ, ARKG, GSIE, VWO, VBR, BABA, SPMD, VSS, ARKW, ANGL, MGV, VEU, VBK, JKD, ARKK, T, PXD, IQLT, TD, VOE, MGK, L, EMB, VOT, RDS.A, LMT, ABBV, VZ, CPB, BCE, SPDW, AEP, CVX, WPC, SO, SNY, OKE, JPM, IRM, Reduced Positions: USMV, MS, PKX, NCR, BRK.B, GS, XOM, BLK, EFAV, BIIB, ORI, WBA, LH, SPY, AL, ABB, VLUE, GT, AAPL, C, AMZN, LEG, IVV, SCHB,

USMV, MS, PKX, NCR, BRK.B, GS, XOM, BLK, EFAV, BIIB, ORI, WBA, LH, SPY, AL, ABB, VLUE, GT, AAPL, C, AMZN, LEG, IVV, SCHB, Sold Out: UPS, PKOH, MET, CNP, JPST, ET,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Moderna Inc, Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, B&G Foods Inc, Square Inc, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, United Parcel Service Inc, Park-Ohio Holdings Corp, Morgan Stanley, POSCO during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc. As of 2021Q2, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owns 110 stocks with a total value of $227 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/richard+p+slaughter+associates+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) - 473,341 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.09% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) - 273,615 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.30% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 70,639 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1% ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 42,192 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.79% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 102,964 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $239.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 14,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc initiated holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-. The purchase prices were between $36.43 and $39.42, with an estimated average price of $38.2. The stock is now traded at around $38.644900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 65,681 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.49 and $50.53, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 39,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc initiated holding in B&G Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $34.12, with an estimated average price of $30.8. The stock is now traded at around $31.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 53,321 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc initiated holding in Safety Insurance Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.73 and $87.32, with an estimated average price of $83.46. The stock is now traded at around $77.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 13,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc initiated holding in PPL Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.61 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $28.89. The stock is now traded at around $28.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 36,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc added to a holding in Square Inc by 99.84%. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $243.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 9,982 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc added to a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 24.85%. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $93.1, with an estimated average price of $85.08. The stock is now traded at around $88.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 49,203 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.89%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $53.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 57,507 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 36.17%. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $173.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 12,575 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 23.28%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $205.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 12,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index by 26.79%. The purchase prices were between $127.84 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $134.75. The stock is now traded at around $137.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 16,592 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41.

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc sold out a holding in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $31.49 and $37.92, with an estimated average price of $35.14.

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc sold out a holding in MetLife Inc. The sale prices were between $58.3 and $67.16, with an estimated average price of $63.34.

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc sold out a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $22.65 and $26.15, with an estimated average price of $24.5.

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $50.77, with an estimated average price of $50.74.

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $7.68 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $9.53.