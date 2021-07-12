Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Buys Moderna Inc, Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, United Parcel Service Inc, Park-Ohio Holdings Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Buys Moderna Inc, Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, United Parcel Service Inc, Park-Ohio Holdings Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Moderna Inc, Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, B&G Foods Inc, Square Inc, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, United Parcel Service Inc, Park-Ohio Holdings Corp, Morgan Stanley, POSCO during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc. As of 2021Q2, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owns 110 stocks with a total value of $227 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/richard+p+slaughter+associates+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc
  1. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) - 473,341 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.09%
  2. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) - 273,615 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.30%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 70,639 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
  4. ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 42,192 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.79%
  5. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 102,964 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $239.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 14,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small- (PDN)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc initiated holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-. The purchase prices were between $36.43 and $39.42, with an estimated average price of $38.2. The stock is now traded at around $38.644900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 65,681 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.49 and $50.53, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 39,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: B&G Foods Inc (BGS)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc initiated holding in B&G Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $34.12, with an estimated average price of $30.8. The stock is now traded at around $31.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 53,321 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Safety Insurance Group Inc (SAFT)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc initiated holding in Safety Insurance Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.73 and $87.32, with an estimated average price of $83.46. The stock is now traded at around $77.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 13,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PPL Corp (PPL)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc initiated holding in PPL Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.61 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $28.89. The stock is now traded at around $28.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 36,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Square Inc (SQ)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc added to a holding in Square Inc by 99.84%. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $243.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 9,982 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc added to a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 24.85%. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $93.1, with an estimated average price of $85.08. The stock is now traded at around $88.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 49,203 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.89%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $53.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 57,507 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 36.17%. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $173.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 12,575 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 23.28%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $205.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 12,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index (VSS)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index by 26.79%. The purchase prices were between $127.84 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $134.75. The stock is now traded at around $137.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 16,592 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41.

Sold Out: Park-Ohio Holdings Corp (PKOH)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc sold out a holding in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $31.49 and $37.92, with an estimated average price of $35.14.

Sold Out: MetLife Inc (MET)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc sold out a holding in MetLife Inc. The sale prices were between $58.3 and $67.16, with an estimated average price of $63.34.

Sold Out: CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc sold out a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $22.65 and $26.15, with an estimated average price of $24.5.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $50.77, with an estimated average price of $50.74.

Sold Out: Energy Transfer LP (ET)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $7.68 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $9.53.



Here is the complete portfolio of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc. Also check out:

1. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider