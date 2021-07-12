Timbercreek Asset Management Ltd. Buys American Tower Corp, Simon Property Group Inc, Spirit Realty Capital Inc, Sells Extra Space Storage Inc, Kimco Realty Corp, VEREIT Inc

- New Purchases: AMT, SPG, RADI, REG,
- Added Positions: SRC, COLD, MPW, MGP, PLD, PK, PSA, EQR, LVS, ARE, ESS,
- Reduced Positions: EXR, CCI, REXR, WELL, VNO, UDR, KRC, SUI, TRTX, DLR, INVH,
- Sold Out: KIM, VER, APLE,
- Prologis Inc (PLD) - 583,895 shares, 9.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.25%
- Equity Residential (EQR) - 568,254 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.23%
- Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) - 1,986,295 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.17%
- UDR Inc (UDR) - 806,202 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.32%
- Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC) - 820,865 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 201.05%
Timbercreek Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $279.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5%. The holding were 138,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
Timbercreek Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.38 and $135.71, with an estimated average price of $124.06. The stock is now traded at around $130.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.45%. The holding were 259,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Radius Global Infrastructure Inc (RADI)
Timbercreek Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.5 and $16, with an estimated average price of $14.96. The stock is now traded at around $14.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.39%. The holding were 1,749,932 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Regency Centers Corp (REG)
Timbercreek Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Regency Centers Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.71 and $68.2, with an estimated average price of $63.09. The stock is now traded at around $66.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 351,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC)
Timbercreek Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Spirit Realty Capital Inc by 201.05%. The purchase prices were between $42.5 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $46.74. The stock is now traded at around $49.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 820,865 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Americold Realty Trust (COLD)
Timbercreek Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Americold Realty Trust by 161.25%. The purchase prices were between $37.29 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $38.71. The stock is now traded at around $39.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 746,964 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW)
Timbercreek Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc by 56.17%. The purchase prices were between $19.82 and $22.7, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $20.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 1,986,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)
Timbercreek Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC by 58.50%. The purchase prices were between $32.62 and $37.48, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $36.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 1,036,038 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Prologis Inc (PLD)
Timbercreek Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Prologis Inc by 23.25%. The purchase prices were between $106 and $126.28, with an estimated average price of $116.62. The stock is now traded at around $127.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 583,895 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK)
Timbercreek Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc by 43.54%. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $22.82, with an estimated average price of $21.42. The stock is now traded at around $19.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 1,477,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)
Timbercreek Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Kimco Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $18.75 and $22.24, with an estimated average price of $20.69.Sold Out: VEREIT Inc (VER)
Timbercreek Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $38.62 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $45.11.Sold Out: Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE)
Timbercreek Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $14.57 and $16.38, with an estimated average price of $15.52.
