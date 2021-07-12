Logo
Timbercreek Asset Management Ltd. Buys American Tower Corp, Simon Property Group Inc, Spirit Realty Capital Inc, Sells Extra Space Storage Inc, Kimco Realty Corp, VEREIT Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Timbercreek Asset Management Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys American Tower Corp, Simon Property Group Inc, Spirit Realty Capital Inc, Radius Global Infrastructure Inc, Regency Centers Corp, sells Extra Space Storage Inc, Kimco Realty Corp, VEREIT Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Timbercreek Asset Management Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, Timbercreek Asset Management Ltd. owns 26 stocks with a total value of $755 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Timbercreek Asset Management Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/timbercreek+asset+management+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Timbercreek Asset Management Ltd.
  1. Prologis Inc (PLD) - 583,895 shares, 9.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.25%
  2. Equity Residential (EQR) - 568,254 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.23%
  3. Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) - 1,986,295 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.17%
  4. UDR Inc (UDR) - 806,202 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.32%
  5. Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC) - 820,865 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 201.05%
New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Timbercreek Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $279.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5%. The holding were 138,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Timbercreek Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.38 and $135.71, with an estimated average price of $124.06. The stock is now traded at around $130.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.45%. The holding were 259,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Radius Global Infrastructure Inc (RADI)

Timbercreek Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.5 and $16, with an estimated average price of $14.96. The stock is now traded at around $14.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.39%. The holding were 1,749,932 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Regency Centers Corp (REG)

Timbercreek Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Regency Centers Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.71 and $68.2, with an estimated average price of $63.09. The stock is now traded at around $66.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 351,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC)

Timbercreek Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Spirit Realty Capital Inc by 201.05%. The purchase prices were between $42.5 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $46.74. The stock is now traded at around $49.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 820,865 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

Timbercreek Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Americold Realty Trust by 161.25%. The purchase prices were between $37.29 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $38.71. The stock is now traded at around $39.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 746,964 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW)

Timbercreek Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc by 56.17%. The purchase prices were between $19.82 and $22.7, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $20.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 1,986,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)

Timbercreek Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC by 58.50%. The purchase prices were between $32.62 and $37.48, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $36.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 1,036,038 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Prologis Inc (PLD)

Timbercreek Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Prologis Inc by 23.25%. The purchase prices were between $106 and $126.28, with an estimated average price of $116.62. The stock is now traded at around $127.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 583,895 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK)

Timbercreek Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc by 43.54%. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $22.82, with an estimated average price of $21.42. The stock is now traded at around $19.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 1,477,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)

Timbercreek Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Kimco Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $18.75 and $22.24, with an estimated average price of $20.69.

Sold Out: VEREIT Inc (VER)

Timbercreek Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $38.62 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $45.11.

Sold Out: Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE)

Timbercreek Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $14.57 and $16.38, with an estimated average price of $15.52.



Here is the complete portfolio of Timbercreek Asset Management Ltd.. Also check out:

1. Timbercreek Asset Management Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Timbercreek Asset Management Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Timbercreek Asset Management Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Timbercreek Asset Management Ltd. keeps buying
