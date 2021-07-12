Capital Investment Services of America, Inc. Buys Fortive Corp, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Church & Dwight Co Inc, Verizon Communications Inc

New Purchases: MOAT, SHV, EW,

Milwaukee, WI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fortive Corp, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Church & Dwight Co Inc, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Investment Services of America, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Capital Investment Services of America, Inc. owns 79 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 657,515 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 164,364 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 145,049 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.43% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 156,211 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 67,400 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17%

Capital Investment Services of America, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.28 and $75.04, with an estimated average price of $72.76. The stock is now traded at around $74.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Investment Services of America, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.48 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.51. The stock is now traded at around $110.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Investment Services of America, Inc. initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.64 and $104.76, with an estimated average price of $93.97. The stock is now traded at around $106.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,148 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Investment Services of America, Inc. added to a holding in Fortive Corp by 21.26%. The purchase prices were between $68.38 and $74.86, with an estimated average price of $71.5. The stock is now traded at around $70.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 314,001 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Investment Services of America, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 35.01%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $401.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,554 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Investment Services of America, Inc. added to a holding in 3M Co by 36.36%. The purchase prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43. The stock is now traded at around $199.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital Investment Services of America, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.63 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $114.26.

Capital Investment Services of America, Inc. sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.