Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc Buys Fidelity Total Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, Sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Fidelity Total Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. As of 2021Q2, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc owns 80 stocks with a total value of $257 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SENTINEL PENSION ADVISORS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sentinel+pension+advisors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SENTINEL PENSION ADVISORS INC
  1. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 754,730 shares, 15.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.61%
  2. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 1,276,363 shares, 14.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.00%
  3. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 706,598 shares, 10.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.14%
  4. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 140,787 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.89%
  5. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) - 532,138 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.78%
New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.28 and $75.04, with an estimated average price of $72.76. The stock is now traded at around $74.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 75,004 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.94 and $105.77, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $106.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 28,630 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $226.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 12,986 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMK)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $26.27, with an estimated average price of $26.24. The stock is now traded at around $26.236000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 93,865 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMJ)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.6 and $25.65, with an estimated average price of $25.63. The stock is now traded at around $25.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 90,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $105.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 16,712 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc added to a holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 295.34%. The purchase prices were between $52.15 and $53.33, with an estimated average price of $52.76. The stock is now traded at around $53.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 200,016 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.14%. The purchase prices were between $35.36 and $38.34, with an estimated average price of $37.08. The stock is now traded at around $37.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 706,598 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 463.59%. The purchase prices were between $223.83 and $242.11, with an estimated average price of $235.45. The stock is now traded at around $246.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 25,305 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 24.89%. The purchase prices were between $95.73 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $100.86. The stock is now traded at around $106.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 140,787 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.78%. The purchase prices were between $21.59 and $21.66, with an estimated average price of $21.63. The stock is now traded at around $21.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 532,138 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.39%. The purchase prices were between $21.09 and $21.14, with an estimated average price of $21.11. The stock is now traded at around $21.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 520,893 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company (FNDE)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company . The sale prices were between $30.51 and $33.34, with an estimated average price of $31.86.

Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.53.

Sold Out: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21.

Sold Out: Spero Therapeutics Inc (SPRO)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Spero Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $12.22 and $15.79, with an estimated average price of $14.

Sold Out: bluebird bio Inc (BLUE)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc sold out a holding in bluebird bio Inc. The sale prices were between $27.86 and $34.1, with an estimated average price of $30.58.



Here is the complete portfolio of SENTINEL PENSION ADVISORS INC. Also check out:

1. SENTINEL PENSION ADVISORS INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SENTINEL PENSION ADVISORS INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SENTINEL PENSION ADVISORS INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SENTINEL PENSION ADVISORS INC keeps buying
