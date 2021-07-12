Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc Buys Fidelity Total Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, Sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund

New Purchases: MOAT, STIP, VTI, IBMK, IBMJ, VBK, VNQ, VTIP, IGE, VAW, VFH, FMB, VNQI, ADM, SHM, HYFM, PFE, VOT, GRI, FLGE, CSCO, VV, SPEM, SCHG, SCHB, FB, PSLV, DIS, NVO, BA, BRK.B, NXE,

MOAT, STIP, VTI, IBMK, IBMJ, VBK, VNQ, VTIP, IGE, VAW, VFH, FMB, VNQI, ADM, SHM, HYFM, PFE, VOT, GRI, FLGE, CSCO, VV, SPEM, SCHG, SCHB, FB, PSLV, DIS, NVO, BA, BRK.B, NXE, Added Positions: FBND, SPDW, IWB, SCHX, BSCM, BSCL, SPAB, SPTM, BLFS, F, SCHZ, VIG, PHYS, AAPL, TFI, SPLG, MSFT, SPSM, FCT,

FBND, SPDW, IWB, SCHX, BSCM, BSCL, SPAB, SPTM, BLFS, F, SCHZ, VIG, PHYS, AAPL, TFI, SPLG, MSFT, SPSM, FCT, Reduced Positions: SCHO, SCHA, DGRW, SCHM, DNL, SPTS, DWM, VO, ISCF, IVV, VUG, AGG, SDY, VYM, SCHF, GLD, WMT, XLK,

SCHO, SCHA, DGRW, SCHM, DNL, SPTS, DWM, VO, ISCF, IVV, VUG, AGG, SDY, VYM, SCHF, GLD, WMT, XLK, Sold Out: FNDE, VB, IAU, SCHD, SPRO, BLUE, FLRN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fidelity Total Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. As of 2021Q2, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc owns 80 stocks with a total value of $257 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 754,730 shares, 15.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.61% SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 1,276,363 shares, 14.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.00% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 706,598 shares, 10.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.14% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 140,787 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.89% Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) - 532,138 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.78%

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.28 and $75.04, with an estimated average price of $72.76. The stock is now traded at around $74.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 75,004 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.94 and $105.77, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $106.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 28,630 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $226.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 12,986 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $26.27, with an estimated average price of $26.24. The stock is now traded at around $26.236000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 93,865 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.6 and $25.65, with an estimated average price of $25.63. The stock is now traded at around $25.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 90,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $105.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 16,712 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc added to a holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 295.34%. The purchase prices were between $52.15 and $53.33, with an estimated average price of $52.76. The stock is now traded at around $53.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 200,016 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.14%. The purchase prices were between $35.36 and $38.34, with an estimated average price of $37.08. The stock is now traded at around $37.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 706,598 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 463.59%. The purchase prices were between $223.83 and $242.11, with an estimated average price of $235.45. The stock is now traded at around $246.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 25,305 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 24.89%. The purchase prices were between $95.73 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $100.86. The stock is now traded at around $106.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 140,787 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.78%. The purchase prices were between $21.59 and $21.66, with an estimated average price of $21.63. The stock is now traded at around $21.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 532,138 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.39%. The purchase prices were between $21.09 and $21.14, with an estimated average price of $21.11. The stock is now traded at around $21.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 520,893 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company . The sale prices were between $30.51 and $33.34, with an estimated average price of $31.86.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.53.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Spero Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $12.22 and $15.79, with an estimated average price of $14.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc sold out a holding in bluebird bio Inc. The sale prices were between $27.86 and $34.1, with an estimated average price of $30.58.