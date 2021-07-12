O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, , Alphabet Inc, Sells iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

New Purchases: HD, BRK.B, ACN, XOM, FBHS,

HD, BRK.B, ACN, XOM, FBHS, Added Positions: SPTL, ITE, EFAV, ITOT, GOOG, MSFT, GOOGL, ESGD, FB, SPY, AMZN, AAPL, JNJ, IBM, PG, MRK, INTC, MA, EFA, CVX, AMAT,

SPTL, ITE, EFAV, ITOT, GOOG, MSFT, GOOGL, ESGD, FB, SPY, AMZN, AAPL, JNJ, IBM, PG, MRK, INTC, MA, EFA, CVX, AMAT, Reduced Positions: ACWI, VTI, IWF, IWV, USMV, JPM, IWB,

ACWI, VTI, IWF, IWV, USMV, JPM, IWB, Sold Out: AGG, ES, VO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, , Alphabet Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Microsoft Corp, sells iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Eversource Energy, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC. As of 2021Q2, O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC owns 44 stocks with a total value of $302 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/o%27brien+wealth+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 954,028 shares, 31.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.75% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 752,074 shares, 19.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.20% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 206,289 shares, 15.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.49% (ITE) - 482,340 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.96% iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 60,029 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28%

O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $321.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,196 shares as of 2021-06-30.

O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $280.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 811 shares as of 2021-06-30.

O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.76 and $111.96, with an estimated average price of $102.21. The stock is now traded at around $98.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,059 shares as of 2021-06-30.

O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286. The stock is now traded at around $311.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 698 shares as of 2021-06-30.

O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $61.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.

O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 362.87%. The purchase prices were between $38.92 and $41.66, with an estimated average price of $40. The stock is now traded at around $41.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 340,034 shares as of 2021-06-30.

O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in by 38.96%. The purchase prices were between $32.06 and $32.4, with an estimated average price of $32.27. The stock is now traded at around $62.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 482,340 shares as of 2021-06-30.

O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 169.09%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2611.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 296 shares as of 2021-06-30.

O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 25.06%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $277.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,904 shares as of 2021-06-30.

O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 52.84%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2539.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 30.93%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $353.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,904 shares as of 2021-06-30.

O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24.

O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03.

O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $78.74 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $84.23.