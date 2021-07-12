O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, , Alphabet Inc, Sells iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, , Alphabet Inc, Sells iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, , Alphabet Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Microsoft Corp, sells iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Eversource Energy, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC. As of 2021Q2, O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC owns 44 stocks with a total value of $302 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/o%27brien+wealth+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 954,028 shares, 31.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.75%
  2. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 752,074 shares, 19.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.20%
  3. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 206,289 shares, 15.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.49%
  4. (ITE) - 482,340 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.96%
  5. iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 60,029 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28%
New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $321.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,196 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $280.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 811 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS)

O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.76 and $111.96, with an estimated average price of $102.21. The stock is now traded at around $98.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,059 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Accenture PLC (ACN)

O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286. The stock is now traded at around $311.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 698 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $61.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)

O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 362.87%. The purchase prices were between $38.92 and $41.66, with an estimated average price of $40. The stock is now traded at around $41.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 340,034 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: (ITE)

O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in by 38.96%. The purchase prices were between $32.06 and $32.4, with an estimated average price of $32.27. The stock is now traded at around $62.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 482,340 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 169.09%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2611.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 296 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 25.06%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $277.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,904 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 52.84%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2539.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 30.93%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $353.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,904 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24.

Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03.

Sold Out: Eversource Energy (ES)

O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $78.74 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $84.23.



Here is the complete portfolio of O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC. Also check out:

1. O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that O'Brien Wealth Partners LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider