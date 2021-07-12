Carlson Capital Management Buys Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Huntington Bancshares Inc, Sells TCF Financial Corp, Sherwin-Williams Co, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

New Purchases: VGLT, VGIT, HBAN, NVDA, MTUM, FLXS, GS, ORCL, PNR, VYNT,

Northfield, MN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Huntington Bancshares Inc, NVIDIA Corp, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, sells TCF Financial Corp, Sherwin-Williams Co, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Carlson Capital Management. As of 2021Q2, Carlson Capital Management owns 145 stocks with a total value of $624 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 720,253 shares, 25.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.82% Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 452,278 shares, 14.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.6% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 831,582 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.61% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 447,182 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.64% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 188,719 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14%

Carlson Capital Management initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.27 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $84.67. The stock is now traded at around $88.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 138,244 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carlson Capital Management initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.98 and $68.07, with an estimated average price of $67.55. The stock is now traded at around $68.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 169,371 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carlson Capital Management initiated holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 173,353 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carlson Capital Management initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $533.93 and $801.07, with an estimated average price of $638.3. The stock is now traded at around $820.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 296 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carlson Capital Management initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.57 and $175.48, with an estimated average price of $169.14. The stock is now traded at around $174.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,507 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carlson Capital Management initiated holding in Flexsteel Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.85 and $50, with an estimated average price of $43.4. The stock is now traded at around $38.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carlson Capital Management added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 33.61%. The purchase prices were between $91.6 and $98.86, with an estimated average price of $96.11. The stock is now traded at around $100.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carlson Capital Management added to a holding in H.B. Fuller Co by 24.27%. The purchase prices were between $62.91 and $69.94, with an estimated average price of $66.92. The stock is now traded at around $64.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,526 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carlson Capital Management sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.

Carlson Capital Management sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33.

Carlson Capital Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $56.49 and $57.25, with an estimated average price of $56.92.

Carlson Capital Management sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5.

Carlson Capital Management sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05.

Carlson Capital Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02.