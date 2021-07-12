Logo
Carlson Capital Management Buys Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Huntington Bancshares Inc, Sells TCF Financial Corp, Sherwin-Williams Co, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Northfield, MN, based Investment company Carlson Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Huntington Bancshares Inc, NVIDIA Corp, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, sells TCF Financial Corp, Sherwin-Williams Co, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Carlson Capital Management. As of 2021Q2, Carlson Capital Management owns 145 stocks with a total value of $624 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Carlson Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/carlson+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Carlson Capital Management
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 720,253 shares, 25.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.82%
  2. Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 452,278 shares, 14.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.6%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 831,582 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.61%
  4. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 447,182 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.64%
  5. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 188,719 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14%
New Purchase: Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT)

Carlson Capital Management initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.27 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $84.67. The stock is now traded at around $88.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 138,244 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)

Carlson Capital Management initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.98 and $68.07, with an estimated average price of $67.55. The stock is now traded at around $68.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 169,371 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)

Carlson Capital Management initiated holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 173,353 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Carlson Capital Management initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $533.93 and $801.07, with an estimated average price of $638.3. The stock is now traded at around $820.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 296 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Carlson Capital Management initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.57 and $175.48, with an estimated average price of $169.14. The stock is now traded at around $174.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,507 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Flexsteel Industries Inc (FLXS)

Carlson Capital Management initiated holding in Flexsteel Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.85 and $50, with an estimated average price of $43.4. The stock is now traded at around $38.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)

Carlson Capital Management added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 33.61%. The purchase prices were between $91.6 and $98.86, with an estimated average price of $96.11. The stock is now traded at around $100.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: H.B. Fuller Co (FUL)

Carlson Capital Management added to a holding in H.B. Fuller Co by 24.27%. The purchase prices were between $62.91 and $69.94, with an estimated average price of $66.92. The stock is now traded at around $64.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,526 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)

Carlson Capital Management sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.

Sold Out: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Carlson Capital Management sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

Carlson Capital Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $56.49 and $57.25, with an estimated average price of $56.92.

Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Carlson Capital Management sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5.

Sold Out: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Carlson Capital Management sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Carlson Capital Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02.



Here is the complete portfolio of Carlson Capital Management. Also check out:

1. Carlson Capital Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Carlson Capital Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Carlson Capital Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Carlson Capital Management keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
