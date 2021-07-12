Carlson Capital Management Buys Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Huntington Bancshares Inc, Sells TCF Financial Corp, Sherwin-Williams Co, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

- New Purchases: VGLT, VGIT, HBAN, NVDA, MTUM, FLXS, GS, ORCL, PNR, VYNT,
- Added Positions: VTI, VEA, ITOT, AMZN, BRK.B, FAST, GOOGL, FUL, PFE, NFLX, MO, BAC, IWN, IWM, GOOG, ABBV, AVGO, PM, V, DIS, RTX, BA, JPM, IBM, HD, GE, NEE, XOM, CSCO, SCHW, FIS,
- Reduced Positions: VV, VB, VBR, BSV, VCSH, VWO, VTV, GWX, SNAP, GLD, EFV, VUG, DLS, T, TSLA, IVV, SCHO, VZ, BSX, CERN, EMR, GIS, INTC, TGT, XEL, MDT, MCD, MRK, IWF, SCHA, SCHF, HRL, NKE, FISV, TRV, ECL, CVX,
- Sold Out: TCF, SHW, BNDX, XLE, BND, VIS, XLF, XLK, XLV,
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 720,253 shares, 25.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.82%
- Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 452,278 shares, 14.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.6%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 831,582 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.61%
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 447,182 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.64%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 188,719 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14%
Carlson Capital Management initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.27 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $84.67. The stock is now traded at around $88.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 138,244 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)
Carlson Capital Management initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.98 and $68.07, with an estimated average price of $67.55. The stock is now traded at around $68.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 169,371 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)
Carlson Capital Management initiated holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 173,353 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Carlson Capital Management initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $533.93 and $801.07, with an estimated average price of $638.3. The stock is now traded at around $820.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 296 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
Carlson Capital Management initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.57 and $175.48, with an estimated average price of $169.14. The stock is now traded at around $174.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,507 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Flexsteel Industries Inc (FLXS)
Carlson Capital Management initiated holding in Flexsteel Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.85 and $50, with an estimated average price of $43.4. The stock is now traded at around $38.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)
Carlson Capital Management added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 33.61%. The purchase prices were between $91.6 and $98.86, with an estimated average price of $96.11. The stock is now traded at around $100.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: H.B. Fuller Co (FUL)
Carlson Capital Management added to a holding in H.B. Fuller Co by 24.27%. The purchase prices were between $62.91 and $69.94, with an estimated average price of $66.92. The stock is now traded at around $64.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,526 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)
Carlson Capital Management sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.Sold Out: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Carlson Capital Management sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33.Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
Carlson Capital Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $56.49 and $57.25, with an estimated average price of $56.92.Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Carlson Capital Management sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5.Sold Out: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Carlson Capital Management sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05.Sold Out: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Carlson Capital Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02.
