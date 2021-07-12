Avitas Wealth Management LLC Buys Marathon Petroleum Corp, Signature Bank, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Sells Best Buy Co Inc, Autodesk Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc

- New Purchases: MPC, SBNY, FCX, ARE, DRE, CNHI, FTCH, F, FRPT, PNC, AA, MGA, RUN, ULTA, PH, AME, LEVI, TTWO, PII, ARKG,
- Added Positions: PACB, EXPE, NTRA, PTON, CHTR, AMD, DKNG, CMCSA, NKE, SPOT, TJX, PSTH, TSLA, VZ, OKTA, CRM, TEAM, EQIX, RNG, SWKS, GOOGL, AMZN, MSFT, NVDA, TTD, ANGL, ADBE, FB, HD, EMB, WMT, APH, AMAT, BMY, AVGO, SOXX, JNJ, JPM, MA, MCD, MS, NEE, NXPI, SHOP, TSM, UNH, ATVI, MSOS, ALLY, AXP, AMT, CVS, DHR, DIS, GNRC, CHIQ, HON, ITA, MRK, NVS, OMF, PYPL, PFE, QCOM, ROP, KRE, SQ, SBUX, TXN, TMO, UPS, V, ABT, AL, BABA, AXNX, BX, BA, BLDR, COF, CE, CB, NET, DXCM, DOW, DTE, ETN, QCLN, FIVN, FTNT, IT, GM, HRI, IIPR, ICE, CQQQ, PSJ, KKR, LRCX, LIN, LULU, MKC, TAP, MNST, NDAQ, NFLX, OMC, PGNY, PLD, PRU, XLK, TW, TT, UBER, VRTX, ZM, ZS, AVLR, CVNA, ECL, FINX, BOTZ, ITB, IAI, IWM, KRTX, XLB, XLC, XLP, XLF, XLRE, XLU, XLY, SEDG, KBE, XME, VEEV, W,
- Reduced Positions: TDOC, AAPL, COST, ROKU, TGT, NXST, SONO, SPR, LUV, BYND, PINS, PLTR, MRNA, BNTX, PENN, NTLA, GRWG, ENPH, BILL, ZG, SE, TWLO, MTCH, SUB, SMG, XLV, BILI,
- Sold Out: BBY, ADSK, DAL, JD, MAR, VIAC, SPG, AON, LAMR, CRSP, PODD, GDRX, MKTX, LVS, PLAN, RKT, CCL, TMUS, NOVA, LMND, NEO, DDOG, ABNB, U, ZI, NVTA, BMBL, JBLU, ALK, PBE, JETS,
These are the top 5 holdings of Avitas Wealth Management LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 148,840 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.89%
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 26,630 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.54%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,276 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.54%
- VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 315,728 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.67%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,860 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.69%
Avitas Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.05 and $64.09, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $58.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 85,429 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Signature Bank (SBNY)
Avitas Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $219.23 and $258.35, with an estimated average price of $242.36. The stock is now traded at around $257.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 16,989 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Avitas Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $36.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 99,115 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Duke Realty Corp (DRE)
Avitas Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Duke Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.93 and $49.68, with an estimated average price of $46.06. The stock is now traded at around $50.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 67,265 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)
Avitas Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The purchase prices were between $164.3 and $193.76, with an estimated average price of $178.6. The stock is now traded at around $190.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 17,459 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CNH Industrial NV (CNHI)
Avitas Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in CNH Industrial NV. The purchase prices were between $14.84 and $18.38, with an estimated average price of $16.39. The stock is now traded at around $16.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 157,621 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB)
Avitas Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc by 131.15%. The purchase prices were between $22.3 and $36.02, with an estimated average price of $29.19. The stock is now traded at around $31.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 125,310 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
Avitas Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 97.11%. The purchase prices were between $159.9 and $177.87, with an estimated average price of $171.7. The stock is now traded at around $167.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 24,463 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Natera Inc (NTRA)
Avitas Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Natera Inc by 76.67%. The purchase prices were between $86.05 and $119.72, with an estimated average price of $102.17. The stock is now traded at around $119.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 32,671 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Avitas Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 66.39%. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $120.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 20,852 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)
Avitas Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 47.80%. The purchase prices were between $605.5 and $721.45, with an estimated average price of $671.65. The stock is now traded at around $719.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,933 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Avitas Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 28.78%. The purchase prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $49.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 72,023 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)
Avitas Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $107.63 and $125.79, with an estimated average price of $116.65.Sold Out: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
Avitas Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13.Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Avitas Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39.Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)
Avitas Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51.Sold Out: Marriott International Inc (MAR)
Avitas Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $135 and $151.62, with an estimated average price of $144.27.Sold Out: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
Avitas Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $113.38 and $135.71, with an estimated average price of $124.06.
Here is the complete portfolio of Avitas Wealth Management LLC.
1. Avitas Wealth Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Avitas Wealth Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Avitas Wealth Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Avitas Wealth Management LLC keeps buying
