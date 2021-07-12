Avitas Wealth Management LLC Buys Marathon Petroleum Corp, Signature Bank, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Sells Best Buy Co Inc, Autodesk Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc

New Purchases: MPC, SBNY, FCX, ARE, DRE, CNHI, FTCH, F, FRPT, PNC, AA, MGA, RUN, ULTA, PH, AME, LEVI, TTWO, PII, ARKG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Marathon Petroleum Corp, Signature Bank, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, Duke Realty Corp, sells Best Buy Co Inc, Autodesk Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, JD.com Inc, Marriott International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Avitas Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Avitas Wealth Management LLC owns 194 stocks with a total value of $561 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 148,840 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.89% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 26,630 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.54% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,276 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.54% VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 315,728 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.67% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,860 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.69%

Avitas Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.05 and $64.09, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $58.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 85,429 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Avitas Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $219.23 and $258.35, with an estimated average price of $242.36. The stock is now traded at around $257.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 16,989 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Avitas Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $36.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 99,115 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Avitas Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Duke Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.93 and $49.68, with an estimated average price of $46.06. The stock is now traded at around $50.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 67,265 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Avitas Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The purchase prices were between $164.3 and $193.76, with an estimated average price of $178.6. The stock is now traded at around $190.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 17,459 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Avitas Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in CNH Industrial NV. The purchase prices were between $14.84 and $18.38, with an estimated average price of $16.39. The stock is now traded at around $16.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 157,621 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Avitas Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc by 131.15%. The purchase prices were between $22.3 and $36.02, with an estimated average price of $29.19. The stock is now traded at around $31.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 125,310 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Avitas Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 97.11%. The purchase prices were between $159.9 and $177.87, with an estimated average price of $171.7. The stock is now traded at around $167.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 24,463 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Avitas Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Natera Inc by 76.67%. The purchase prices were between $86.05 and $119.72, with an estimated average price of $102.17. The stock is now traded at around $119.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 32,671 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Avitas Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 66.39%. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $120.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 20,852 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Avitas Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 47.80%. The purchase prices were between $605.5 and $721.45, with an estimated average price of $671.65. The stock is now traded at around $719.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,933 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Avitas Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 28.78%. The purchase prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $49.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 72,023 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Avitas Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $107.63 and $125.79, with an estimated average price of $116.65.

Avitas Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13.

Avitas Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39.

Avitas Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51.

Avitas Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $135 and $151.62, with an estimated average price of $144.27.

Avitas Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $113.38 and $135.71, with an estimated average price of $124.06.