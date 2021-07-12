Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc Buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Sells Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, AT&T Inc, Prudential Financial Inc

New Purchases: RDS.B, UWMC, UWMC, EQH, SWBI, ARES, CHK, WGO, UPS, CNC, ICE, ACAD, DOCU, AIZ, TGT, PCI, GE,

RDS.B, UWMC, UWMC, EQH, SWBI, ARES, CHK, WGO, UPS, CNC, ICE, ACAD, DOCU, AIZ, TGT, PCI, GE, Added Positions: IGSB, USHY, KMI, LMT, VTRS, BAC, LHX, LDOS, MSFT, COST, FDX, MCD, CRNC, BMY, ROP, TSCO, AXTA, AKAM, SAIC, LRCX, V, VTEB, SYY, VRTX, AMZN, BABA, VIG, UNH, NOW, AAN, EEFT, NVDA, NOC, REZI, CARR, FLOT, AMAT, CMCSA, VOYA, CSTM, HOLX, AVGO, ALSN, FB, BURL, AMP, GILD, JPM, NEM, PEP, PFE, QCOM, SHW, GM, PANW, BTI, VIAC, STZ, EA, GSK, NKE, PSA, PYPL, CVS, LUMN, SCHW, LH, RHI, CRM, TJX, TMO, URI, WMB, CMG, ABBV, ACI, VUG, BLK, CSCO, EMR, GOOGL, PAYX, DG, GDDY, PLTR, AZO, BA, EW, HD, MDLZ, SPGI, TSLA, IJH, IJR, SDIV, VTI, MO, AZN, CAH, CMI, F, JNJ, PFG, SIVB, SNY, SYK, WMT, ANTM, WDC, TMUS, ANET, HDV, IVV, BX, PSLV, DOW, PFF, VEU,

IGSB, USHY, KMI, LMT, VTRS, BAC, LHX, LDOS, MSFT, COST, FDX, MCD, CRNC, BMY, ROP, TSCO, AXTA, AKAM, SAIC, LRCX, V, VTEB, SYY, VRTX, AMZN, BABA, VIG, UNH, NOW, AAN, EEFT, NVDA, NOC, REZI, CARR, FLOT, AMAT, CMCSA, VOYA, CSTM, HOLX, AVGO, ALSN, FB, BURL, AMP, GILD, JPM, NEM, PEP, PFE, QCOM, SHW, GM, PANW, BTI, VIAC, STZ, EA, GSK, NKE, PSA, PYPL, CVS, LUMN, SCHW, LH, RHI, CRM, TJX, TMO, URI, WMB, CMG, ABBV, ACI, VUG, BLK, CSCO, EMR, GOOGL, PAYX, DG, GDDY, PLTR, AZO, BA, EW, HD, MDLZ, SPGI, TSLA, IJH, IJR, SDIV, VTI, MO, AZN, CAH, CMI, F, JNJ, PFG, SIVB, SNY, SYK, WMT, ANTM, WDC, TMUS, ANET, HDV, IVV, BX, PSLV, DOW, PFF, VEU, Reduced Positions: GBIL, T, PRU, CVX, C, EVR, RTX, IHRT, CIEN, LQD, BND, ASGN, SBUX, BIL, MRK, IWM, ACN,

GBIL, T, PRU, CVX, C, EVR, RTX, IHRT, CIEN, LQD, BND, ASGN, SBUX, BIL, MRK, IWM, ACN, Sold Out: MMM, APO, AMGN, CCOI, CME, EXPD, ABT, DIS, AGG, NLY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, UWM Holdings Corp, UWM Holdings Corp, sells Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, AT&T Inc, Prudential Financial Inc, Chevron Corp, 3M Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc owns 178 stocks with a total value of $487 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HOHIMER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hohimer+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) - 546,343 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 72.04% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 409,295 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 90.14% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 51,581 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.97% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,730 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.18% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 18,254 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.91%

Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $35.75 and $40.34, with an estimated average price of $37.62. The stock is now traded at around $39.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 177,762 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in UWM Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.72 and $9.17, with an estimated average price of $7.86. The stock is now traded at around $7.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 646,822 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in UWM Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.72 and $9.17, with an estimated average price of $7.86. The stock is now traded at around $7.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 646,822 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Equitable Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.43 and $35.11, with an estimated average price of $32.61. The stock is now traded at around $29.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 148,527 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.4 and $34.7, with an estimated average price of $20.84. The stock is now traded at around $28.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 110,310 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Ares Management Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.04 and $63.67, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $64.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 54,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 90.14%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 409,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 72.04%. The purchase prices were between $40.95 and $41.72, with an estimated average price of $41.3. The stock is now traded at around $41.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 546,343 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 257.39%. The purchase prices were between $16.36 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $18.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 196,740 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 122.26%. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $379.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 12,040 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 86.40%. The purchase prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46. The stock is now traded at around $14.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 320,578 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 49.07%. The purchase prices were between $202.68 and $223.72, with an estimated average price of $214.72. The stock is now traded at around $224.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 20,415 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43.

Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $46.56 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $55.25.

Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97.

Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $67.48 and $79.21, with an estimated average price of $74.09.

Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $201.02 and $218.85, with an estimated average price of $211.07.

Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The sale prices were between $107.61 and $126.6, with an estimated average price of $117.84.