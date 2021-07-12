Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc Buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Sells Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, AT&T Inc, Prudential Financial Inc

- New Purchases: RDS.B, UWMC, UWMC, EQH, SWBI, ARES, CHK, WGO, UPS, CNC, ICE, ACAD, DOCU, AIZ, TGT, PCI, GE,
- Added Positions: IGSB, USHY, KMI, LMT, VTRS, BAC, LHX, LDOS, MSFT, COST, FDX, MCD, CRNC, BMY, ROP, TSCO, AXTA, AKAM, SAIC, LRCX, V, VTEB, SYY, VRTX, AMZN, BABA, VIG, UNH, NOW, AAN, EEFT, NVDA, NOC, REZI, CARR, FLOT, AMAT, CMCSA, VOYA, CSTM, HOLX, AVGO, ALSN, FB, BURL, AMP, GILD, JPM, NEM, PEP, PFE, QCOM, SHW, GM, PANW, BTI, VIAC, STZ, EA, GSK, NKE, PSA, PYPL, CVS, LUMN, SCHW, LH, RHI, CRM, TJX, TMO, URI, WMB, CMG, ABBV, ACI, VUG, BLK, CSCO, EMR, GOOGL, PAYX, DG, GDDY, PLTR, AZO, BA, EW, HD, MDLZ, SPGI, TSLA, IJH, IJR, SDIV, VTI, MO, AZN, CAH, CMI, F, JNJ, PFG, SIVB, SNY, SYK, WMT, ANTM, WDC, TMUS, ANET, HDV, IVV, BX, PSLV, DOW, PFF, VEU,
- Reduced Positions: GBIL, T, PRU, CVX, C, EVR, RTX, IHRT, CIEN, LQD, BND, ASGN, SBUX, BIL, MRK, IWM, ACN,
- Sold Out: MMM, APO, AMGN, CCOI, CME, EXPD, ABT, DIS, AGG, NLY,
For the details of HOHIMER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hohimer+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of HOHIMER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC
- iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) - 546,343 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 72.04%
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 409,295 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 90.14%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 51,581 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.97%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,730 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.18%
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 18,254 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.91%
Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $35.75 and $40.34, with an estimated average price of $37.62. The stock is now traded at around $39.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 177,762 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: UWM Holdings Corp (UWMC)
Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in UWM Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.72 and $9.17, with an estimated average price of $7.86. The stock is now traded at around $7.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 646,822 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: UWM Holdings Corp (UWMC)
Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in UWM Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.72 and $9.17, with an estimated average price of $7.86. The stock is now traded at around $7.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 646,822 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH)
Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Equitable Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.43 and $35.11, with an estimated average price of $32.61. The stock is now traded at around $29.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 148,527 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (SWBI)
Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.4 and $34.7, with an estimated average price of $20.84. The stock is now traded at around $28.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 110,310 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ares Management Corp (ARES)
Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Ares Management Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.04 and $63.67, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $64.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 54,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 90.14%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 409,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY)
Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 72.04%. The purchase prices were between $40.95 and $41.72, with an estimated average price of $41.3. The stock is now traded at around $41.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 546,343 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 257.39%. The purchase prices were between $16.36 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $18.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 196,740 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 122.26%. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $379.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 12,040 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 86.40%. The purchase prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46. The stock is now traded at around $14.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 320,578 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)
Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 49.07%. The purchase prices were between $202.68 and $223.72, with an estimated average price of $214.72. The stock is now traded at around $224.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 20,415 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)
Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43.Sold Out: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)
Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $46.56 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $55.25.Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97.Sold Out: Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI)
Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $67.48 and $79.21, with an estimated average price of $74.09.Sold Out: CME Group Inc (CME)
Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $201.02 and $218.85, with an estimated average price of $211.07.Sold Out: Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD)
Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The sale prices were between $107.61 and $126.6, with an estimated average price of $117.84.
Here is the complete portfolio of HOHIMER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:
1. HOHIMER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HOHIMER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HOHIMER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HOHIMER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs
Please Login to leave a comment