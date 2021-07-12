O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc. Buys Discovery Inc, GrafTech International, Apple Inc, Sells AT&T Inc

- New Purchases: DISCK, EAF, AAPL, MSFT, GE,
- Added Positions: QCOM, FPH, TGP, AMGN, WY, INTC, ARCO, SRG, HT, BRK.B,
- Sold Out: T,
These are the top 5 holdings of O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc.
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 46,595 shares, 19.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 102,033 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.73%
- Corning Inc (GLW) - 271,374 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23%
- Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 45,106 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29%
- Loews Corp (L) - 165,982 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $28.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.7%. The holding were 304,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: GrafTech International Ltd (EAF)
O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in GrafTech International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.34 and $13.87, with an estimated average price of $12.55. The stock is now traded at around $11.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 336,214 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)
O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $144.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,520 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $277.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 739 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)
O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $12.78 and $14.35, with an estimated average price of $13.39. The stock is now traded at around $13.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,268 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc. sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.
