O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc. Buys Discovery Inc, GrafTech International, Apple Inc, Sells AT&T Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Discovery Inc, GrafTech International, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, General Electric Co, sells AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc. owns 42 stocks with a total value of $188 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/o%27keefe+stevens+advisory%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 46,595 shares, 19.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 102,033 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.73% Corning Inc (GLW) - 271,374 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23% Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 45,106 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29% Loews Corp (L) - 165,982 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%

O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $28.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.7%. The holding were 304,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in GrafTech International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.34 and $13.87, with an estimated average price of $12.55. The stock is now traded at around $11.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 336,214 shares as of 2021-06-30.

O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $144.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,520 shares as of 2021-06-30.

O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $277.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 739 shares as of 2021-06-30.

O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $12.78 and $14.35, with an estimated average price of $13.39. The stock is now traded at around $13.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,268 shares as of 2021-06-30.

O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc. sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.