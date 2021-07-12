Gradient Investments LLC Buys iShares Global REIT ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Travel+Leisure Co, Sells Travel+Leisure Co, Avery Dennison Corp, Arthur J. Gallagher

- New Purchases: REET, TNL, VRNS, SPLK, FDD, ESML, ICLN, MDWT, FALN, IDV, KCAC, KCAC, VCLT, VONG, VYMI, EFAD, DGS, IGIB, ARKW, AMZA, GTX, FEU, XLC, BFLY, BMBL, APPH, POSH, PINS, XLY, ZEPP, HFRO, FTAI, MGV, SCHR, SCHH, RYH, RWX, RWR, SSO, QTEC, QQQJ, PDBC, ONEQ, SPTL, MDYV, IYT, IWB, ISTB, ICSH, TOTL, GOVT, FXH, FINX, INGR, RF, PWR, PFG, PII, PENN, PH, MED, LEG, IPG, GME, FCEL, RSG, CTSH, CLF, CDNS, VIAC, BF.B, ANIP, BIO, BIG, GNSS, AB, AEIS, WKHS, NSP, FSK, DRNA, NWSA, PCI, NGVC, CLPT, ZG, MARA, AMRC, ATNM, AFIN, WPRT, OPTT, LULU, JAZZ, DSU, BF.A, WSM, WSO, TER, TROW, SPH,
- Added Positions: BIL, SPHB, ADI, DRI, SYY, SRLN, BSX, SPAB, ANGL, SMDV, SPEM, FCT, SPYV, FPE, TIP, AAPL, GLDM, SHYG, NEE, MBB, JPM, MBG, TFC, CVX, ORLY, T, NHI, DOCU, SPDW, AMGN, CMS, DXCM, JNJ, NFLX, PG, LUV, VZ, WMT, ST, NOW, PYPL, SPYD, AMZN, WTRG, BIDU, BAC, BMY, CNI, COST, DLTR, EQIX, HON, MRK, MSFT, SNV, UNP, V, BAH, PANW, PCTY, SPT, SUSB, MMM, ABT, AMT, AMP, ATO, ADP, AVB, CVS, CE, CME, NNN, COP, DLR, LCII, ECL, LLY, GPN, GS, INTC, ICE, LHCG, LVS, LMT, MCD, MDT, PAYX, BB, SBAC, BSRR, SNPS, TMO, RTX, WCN, MA, AVAV, MELI, AVGO, PCRX, ABBV, CONE, IQV, SQ, BL, SNAP, AYX, BSCM, HDV, MUB, NUEM, NUHY, PGF, PSK, VIG, CB, PLD, ACN, AMD, AKAM, AXP, AIG, AU, APA, BP, BDX, BA, BTI, CSX, CL, GLW, CMI, DE, DEO, DUK, EOG, EA, ENB, FNF, FCX, GD, GIS, GPC, GOOGL, PEAK, WELL, HBAN, HUN, SJM, JCI, MGM, MMC, MRVL, SPGI, MS, NEM, NKE, ES, NVS, NVAX, OHI, OMC, ORCL, PNC, PPG, PDCE, PFE, PHG, PLUG, PGR, RPM, ROP, RCL, RDS.A, SHW, SWKS, TRV, SWK, SPWR, TSM, TEF, TEN, TXN, TR, TRP, UBS, UL, VFC, VOD, DIS, WMB, MAIN, BIP, ATHX, PM, LYB, PSLV, KMI, MPC, REGI, HTA, BABA, CFG, KHC, IIPR, BKR, TLRY, TLRY, NIO, REZI, DELL, BYND, PSN, BIPC, AGG, IGSB, DVY, EFG, EFV, EMLC, EMLP, EWU, FDN, FLOT, FTCS, FXL, GWX, HYLB, HYMB, IEF, IEFA, IEMG, IWN, IWP, IWS, IWX, IWY, JKG, LIT, LQD, MGK, MTUM, QQQ, SCHD, SCHM, SCZ, SPIP, SPTM, SUB, TFI, USHY, VBR, VEU, VGIT, VGLT, VIS, VMBS, VOT, VTIP, VTWO, VWO, XLF,
- Reduced Positions: AVY, AJG, SAIC, AMED, LPX, EDIV, DG, PLNT, JRO, SPIB, DSI, TDOC, BX, VLO, DFS, GSY, NVO, RCI, SRE, TTE, UPS, WM, SPY, ALL, MO, KO, D, EXPD, LNC, PEP, WFC, CHTR, EMB, GDX, ITE, IWM, SLV, ABB, ADBE, APD, LNT, AXL, AEP, IVZ, NLY, AZN, BJRI, SAN, BK, BMRN, BLK, CNA, CM, CNQ, CNP, CI, CSCO, C, CCEP, CMCSA, VALE, CAG, ED, DHI, DOV, DD, ETN, EXC, EXR, FNB, FHN, GRMN, GSK, HAL, HOG, HRL, IBM, ITW, INFY, IP, INTU, KLAC, KMB, KSS, LEN, LXP, MTB, MAR, MET, MU, TAP, VTRS, NVDA, NDAQ, NGG, NWL, NSC, OXY, PPL, PBCT, LIN, PEG, PSA, DGX, O, RELX, RY, SNY, SLB, SPG, SO, SBUX, SYK, SU, RIG, USB, URI, VLY, VTR, VRTX, WAB, WEC, XEL, YUM, LEN.B, DNP, MCR, JPS, GTLS, EHTH, TEL, CTSO, MKC.V, AGNC, FTNT, FAF, TSLA, GM, HII, APO, FBHS, PSX, FIVE, FANG, HGEN, TWTR, CGC, ACB, HQY, OGI, AVNS, QSR, XHR, GNL, YUMC, LW, HWM, MEC, CTVA, ARNC, BIV, BLV, BND, BNDX, BSCL, BSJL, BSV, CWB, DWX, EBND, EEM, EES, FDIS, FEZ, FREL, FTEC, FUTY, GDXJ, GLD, HYD, HYG, HYS, ICVT, IEI, IJR, ITOT, IUSG, IVV, IWO, IWR, IXUS, JNK, JPST, MDY, MDYG, NURE, OEF, PFF, PGX, RJA, RWO, SCHP, SDY, SGOL, SHY, SIVR, SJNK, SLYG, SPLV, SPMD, SPSB, SPSM, SPYG, TLT, USIG, USRT, VBK, VCSH, VEA, VHT, VO, VOE, VOO, VPU, VTI, VTV, VUG, VYM, XBI, XLE, XLK, XLU,
- Sold Out: WD5A, IAU, SHV, EELV, FSKR, CLGX, CMBS, CEW, AGGY, PAYA, NET, ALTG, PRSP, BTAI, PSTG, DON, 7AY1, CTRE, GWPH, FUBO, MRCC, INN, APTS, TRCH, NFBK, IYR, XME, VDC, VB, USFR, TNA, SPTS, SH, REM, MOAT, LMBS, DBEF, IWC, GSLC, FIXD, EZM, EWZ, EPP, EPI, ETW, DLN, FLIR, LAZ, HUM, HIW, HP, HTLF, HNI, GNTX, BEN, FOSL, FCCO, PACW, JEF, DVN, DBI, CPRT, TPR, ELY, CWT, CBRL, BG, BNS, AEL, TU, ALXN, EOS, GDV, PPT, DMF, MIY, WY, UHT, UMPQ, GEO, POR, JOE, WPM, STX, RL, PAA, PBI, NP, MNR, MSTR, MLM,
- Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) - 6,480,812 shares, 15.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.25%
- SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 6,798,096 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.07%
- ProShares Russell 2000 Div Growers ETF (SMDV) - 1,546,703 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.02%
- SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) - 1,797,226 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.99%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 2,064,819 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.21%
Gradient Investments LLC initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 1,938,796 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Travel+Leisure Co (TNL)
Gradient Investments LLC initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $58 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $63.33. The stock is now traded at around $58.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 323,427 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS)
Gradient Investments LLC initiated holding in Varonis Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.17 and $60.15, with an estimated average price of $52.01. The stock is now traded at around $59.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 181,236 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Gradient Investments LLC initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52. The stock is now traded at around $135.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 51,283 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Income (FDD)
Gradient Investments LLC initiated holding in First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Income . The purchase prices were between $13.88 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $14.62. The stock is now traded at around $14.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 398,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)
Gradient Investments LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $22.75. The stock is now traded at around $23.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 226,546 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)
Gradient Investments LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 48776.01%. The purchase prices were between $91.47 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $91.49. The stock is now traded at around $91.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 435,974 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Gradient Investments LLC added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 229831.25%. The purchase prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19. The stock is now traded at around $167.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 73,578 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)
Gradient Investments LLC added to a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc by 40272.33%. The purchase prices were between $130.1 and $146.72, with an estimated average price of $140.83. The stock is now traded at around $149.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 83,167 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Sysco Corp (SYY)
Gradient Investments LLC added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 2468.30%. The purchase prices were between $74.71 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $80.68. The stock is now traded at around $75.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 148,936 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)
Gradient Investments LLC added to a holding in Boston Scientific Corp by 633.55%. The purchase prices were between $38.58 and $44.24, with an estimated average price of $41.97. The stock is now traded at around $43.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 287,333 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT)
Gradient Investments LLC added to a holding in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 113.28%. The purchase prices were between $12.07 and $12.78, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $12.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 913,086 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Travel+Leisure Co (WD5A)
Gradient Investments LLC sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $48.4 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $52.44.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Gradient Investments LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.53.Sold Out: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
Gradient Investments LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.48 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.51.Sold Out: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)
Gradient Investments LLC sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.Sold Out: (FSKR)
Gradient Investments LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.Sold Out: Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV)
Gradient Investments LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $23.35 and $24.86, with an estimated average price of $24.17.
