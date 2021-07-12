Logo
Gradient Investments LLC Buys iShares Global REIT ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Travel+Leisure Co, Sells Travel+Leisure Co, Avery Dennison Corp, Arthur J. Gallagher

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Arden Hills, MN, based Investment company Gradient Investments LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Global REIT ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Travel+Leisure Co, Analog Devices Inc, Darden Restaurants Inc, sells Travel+Leisure Co, Avery Dennison Corp, Arthur J. Gallagher, Science Applications International Corp, Amedisys Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gradient Investments LLC. As of 2021Q2, Gradient Investments LLC owns 1124 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Gradient Investments LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gradient+investments+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Gradient Investments LLC
  1. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) - 6,480,812 shares, 15.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.25%
  2. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 6,798,096 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.07%
  3. ProShares Russell 2000 Div Growers ETF (SMDV) - 1,546,703 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.02%
  4. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) - 1,797,226 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.99%
  5. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 2,064,819 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.21%
New Purchase: iShares Global REIT ETF (REET)

Gradient Investments LLC initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 1,938,796 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Travel+Leisure Co (TNL)

Gradient Investments LLC initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $58 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $63.33. The stock is now traded at around $58.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 323,427 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS)

Gradient Investments LLC initiated holding in Varonis Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.17 and $60.15, with an estimated average price of $52.01. The stock is now traded at around $59.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 181,236 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Gradient Investments LLC initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52. The stock is now traded at around $135.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 51,283 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Income (FDD)

Gradient Investments LLC initiated holding in First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Income . The purchase prices were between $13.88 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $14.62. The stock is now traded at around $14.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 398,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)

Gradient Investments LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $22.75. The stock is now traded at around $23.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 226,546 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)

Gradient Investments LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 48776.01%. The purchase prices were between $91.47 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $91.49. The stock is now traded at around $91.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 435,974 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Gradient Investments LLC added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 229831.25%. The purchase prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19. The stock is now traded at around $167.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 73,578 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)

Gradient Investments LLC added to a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc by 40272.33%. The purchase prices were between $130.1 and $146.72, with an estimated average price of $140.83. The stock is now traded at around $149.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 83,167 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sysco Corp (SYY)

Gradient Investments LLC added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 2468.30%. The purchase prices were between $74.71 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $80.68. The stock is now traded at around $75.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 148,936 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)

Gradient Investments LLC added to a holding in Boston Scientific Corp by 633.55%. The purchase prices were between $38.58 and $44.24, with an estimated average price of $41.97. The stock is now traded at around $43.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 287,333 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT)

Gradient Investments LLC added to a holding in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 113.28%. The purchase prices were between $12.07 and $12.78, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $12.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 913,086 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Travel+Leisure Co (WD5A)

Gradient Investments LLC sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $48.4 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Gradient Investments LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.53.

Sold Out: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Gradient Investments LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.48 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.51.

Sold Out: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)

Gradient Investments LLC sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.

Sold Out: (FSKR)

Gradient Investments LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV)

Gradient Investments LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $23.35 and $24.86, with an estimated average price of $24.17.



Here is the complete portfolio of Gradient Investments LLC. Also check out:

1. Gradient Investments LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Gradient Investments LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Gradient Investments LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Gradient Investments LLC keeps buying
