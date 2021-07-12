Gradient Investments LLC Buys iShares Global REIT ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Travel+Leisure Co, Sells Travel+Leisure Co, Avery Dennison Corp, Arthur J. Gallagher

Arden Hills, MN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Global REIT ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Travel+Leisure Co, Analog Devices Inc, Darden Restaurants Inc, sells Travel+Leisure Co, Avery Dennison Corp, Arthur J. Gallagher, Science Applications International Corp, Amedisys Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gradient Investments LLC. As of 2021Q2, Gradient Investments LLC owns 1124 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Gradient Investments LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gradient+investments+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) - 6,480,812 shares, 15.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.25% SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 6,798,096 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.07% ProShares Russell 2000 Div Growers ETF (SMDV) - 1,546,703 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.02% SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) - 1,797,226 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.99% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 2,064,819 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.21%

Gradient Investments LLC initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 1,938,796 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gradient Investments LLC initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $58 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $63.33. The stock is now traded at around $58.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 323,427 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gradient Investments LLC initiated holding in Varonis Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.17 and $60.15, with an estimated average price of $52.01. The stock is now traded at around $59.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 181,236 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gradient Investments LLC initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52. The stock is now traded at around $135.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 51,283 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gradient Investments LLC initiated holding in First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Income . The purchase prices were between $13.88 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $14.62. The stock is now traded at around $14.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 398,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gradient Investments LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $22.75. The stock is now traded at around $23.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 226,546 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gradient Investments LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 48776.01%. The purchase prices were between $91.47 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $91.49. The stock is now traded at around $91.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 435,974 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gradient Investments LLC added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 229831.25%. The purchase prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19. The stock is now traded at around $167.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 73,578 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gradient Investments LLC added to a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc by 40272.33%. The purchase prices were between $130.1 and $146.72, with an estimated average price of $140.83. The stock is now traded at around $149.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 83,167 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gradient Investments LLC added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 2468.30%. The purchase prices were between $74.71 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $80.68. The stock is now traded at around $75.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 148,936 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gradient Investments LLC added to a holding in Boston Scientific Corp by 633.55%. The purchase prices were between $38.58 and $44.24, with an estimated average price of $41.97. The stock is now traded at around $43.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 287,333 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gradient Investments LLC added to a holding in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 113.28%. The purchase prices were between $12.07 and $12.78, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $12.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 913,086 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gradient Investments LLC sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $48.4 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Gradient Investments LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.53.

Gradient Investments LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.48 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.51.

Gradient Investments LLC sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.

Gradient Investments LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Gradient Investments LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $23.35 and $24.86, with an estimated average price of $24.17.