Courier Capital Corp Buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Riot Blockchain Inc, Mastercard Inc

New Purchases: MDYV, JCI, PSA, YUMC, IXJ, RWO, SLYV, VEA, TTOO,

MDYV, JCI, PSA, YUMC, IXJ, RWO, SLYV, VEA, TTOO, Added Positions: FLRN, STIP, SPSB, SRLN, BSCM, WHR, RSP, SPDW, LMT, SPYV, FLOT, VNLA, XT, VCSH, SPYG, MINT, WFC, C, IWS, IGIB, EEM, XLV, VOT, IEFA, VB, VOE, VO, QRVO, VBR, DE, KMB, MCHP, MU, MOG.A, AMT, HD, TAYD, DHI, UPS, UNH, CVS, BMY, SLB, GLW, NEE, F, CAG, BA, SO, SU, MBB, IJT, IFGL, IEMG, TXN, YUM, RDS.B, AMPE,

FLRN, STIP, SPSB, SRLN, BSCM, WHR, RSP, SPDW, LMT, SPYV, FLOT, VNLA, XT, VCSH, SPYG, MINT, WFC, C, IWS, IGIB, EEM, XLV, VOT, IEFA, VB, VOE, VO, QRVO, VBR, DE, KMB, MCHP, MU, MOG.A, AMT, HD, TAYD, DHI, UPS, UNH, CVS, BMY, SLB, GLW, NEE, F, CAG, BA, SO, SU, MBB, IJT, IFGL, IEMG, TXN, YUM, RDS.B, AMPE, Reduced Positions: AAPL, IVW, VTV, BAC, MSFT, USMV, VTI, AMZN, LOW, MRK, IWO, MMM, BRK.B, COST, JPM, JNJ, PFE, UL, DIS, VBK, T, AZN, BDX, CAT, CVX, CLX, KO, CL, DD, LLY, GOOGL, HON, IBM, MDLZ, NUE, PG, QCOM, LSI, VZ, WMT, CARR, OTIS, DWM, EEMV, EFAV, IWP, QQQ, SIZE, SPY, VGT, VOO, VYM, PLD, ALL, MO, AXP, AMP, AON, ADP, AVY, BP, BIIB, CSX, CCJ, SCHW, COP, DHR, D, ETN, EMR, GIS, HSBC, ITW, SJM, NKE, CRM, SNY, TRV, SWK, SYY, TMO, USB, RTX, WM, WY, ZBRA, BX, TEL, PM, KDP, FB, PYPL, AGG, BND, BSJL, DEM, EFG, GLD, IWB, IWD, SPLV, TDTT, VHT, VIS,

AAPL, IVW, VTV, BAC, MSFT, USMV, VTI, AMZN, LOW, MRK, IWO, MMM, BRK.B, COST, JPM, JNJ, PFE, UL, DIS, VBK, T, AZN, BDX, CAT, CVX, CLX, KO, CL, DD, LLY, GOOGL, HON, IBM, MDLZ, NUE, PG, QCOM, LSI, VZ, WMT, CARR, OTIS, DWM, EEMV, EFAV, IWP, QQQ, SIZE, SPY, VGT, VOO, VYM, PLD, ALL, MO, AXP, AMP, AON, ADP, AVY, BP, BIIB, CSX, CCJ, SCHW, COP, DHR, D, ETN, EMR, GIS, HSBC, ITW, SJM, NKE, CRM, SNY, TRV, SWK, SYY, TMO, USB, RTX, WM, WY, ZBRA, BX, TEL, PM, KDP, FB, PYPL, AGG, BND, BSJL, DEM, EFG, GLD, IWB, IWD, SPLV, TDTT, VHT, VIS, Sold Out: VEU, RIOT, MA, CNI, FCX, ES, HEDJ, RWR,

Buffalo, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Whirlpool Corp, sells Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Riot Blockchain Inc, Mastercard Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Courier Capital Corp. As of 2021Q2, Courier Capital Corp owns 308 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of COURIER CAPITAL CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/courier+capital+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 1,266,852 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.25% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 137,841 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 367,111 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.81% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 324,048 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 190,284 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38%

Courier Capital Corp initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.43 and $70.76, with an estimated average price of $68.58. The stock is now traded at around $67.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 17,897 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Courier Capital Corp initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $64.4. The stock is now traded at around $70.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,286 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Courier Capital Corp initiated holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.43 and $89.53, with an estimated average price of $84.8. The stock is now traded at around $84.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,566 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Courier Capital Corp initiated holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.47 and $69.4, with an estimated average price of $63.7. The stock is now traded at around $65.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,261 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Courier Capital Corp initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $52.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,983 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Courier Capital Corp initiated holding in iShares Global Healthcare ETF. The purchase prices were between $76.9 and $83.42, with an estimated average price of $80.81. The stock is now traded at around $84.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Courier Capital Corp added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating by 606.82%. The purchase prices were between $30.58 and $30.66, with an estimated average price of $30.62. The stock is now traded at around $30.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 104,291 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Courier Capital Corp added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 38.58%. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $31.32, with an estimated average price of $31.26. The stock is now traded at around $31.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 111,215 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Courier Capital Corp added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 154.23%. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $46.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 27,520 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Courier Capital Corp added to a holding in Whirlpool Corp by 24.70%. The purchase prices were between $210.58 and $252.95, with an estimated average price of $232.69. The stock is now traded at around $224.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Courier Capital Corp added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 23.75%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $152.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 18,417 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Courier Capital Corp added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 35.29%. The purchase prices were between $35.36 and $38.34, with an estimated average price of $37.08. The stock is now traded at around $37.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 51,579 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Courier Capital Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $60.19 and $64.76, with an estimated average price of $62.78.

Courier Capital Corp sold out a holding in Riot Blockchain Inc. The sale prices were between $22.23 and $59.26, with an estimated average price of $36.13.

Courier Capital Corp sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26.

Courier Capital Corp sold out a holding in SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $94.04 and $108.65, with an estimated average price of $101.72.

Courier Capital Corp sold out a holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The sale prices were between $102.63 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $110.61.

Courier Capital Corp sold out a holding in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund. The sale prices were between $71.81 and $76.79, with an estimated average price of $74.47.