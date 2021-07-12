Logo
Courier Capital Corp Buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Riot Blockchain Inc, Mastercard Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Buffalo, NY, based Investment company Courier Capital Corp (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Whirlpool Corp, sells Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Riot Blockchain Inc, Mastercard Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Courier Capital Corp. As of 2021Q2, Courier Capital Corp owns 308 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of COURIER CAPITAL CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/courier+capital+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of COURIER CAPITAL CORP
  1. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 1,266,852 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.25%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 137,841 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 367,111 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.81%
  4. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 324,048 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%
  5. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 190,284 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38%
New Purchase: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)

Courier Capital Corp initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.43 and $70.76, with an estimated average price of $68.58. The stock is now traded at around $67.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 17,897 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Courier Capital Corp initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $64.4. The stock is now traded at around $70.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,286 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)

Courier Capital Corp initiated holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.43 and $89.53, with an estimated average price of $84.8. The stock is now traded at around $84.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,566 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

Courier Capital Corp initiated holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.47 and $69.4, with an estimated average price of $63.7. The stock is now traded at around $65.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,261 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Courier Capital Corp initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $52.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,983 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Global Healthcare ETF (IXJ)

Courier Capital Corp initiated holding in iShares Global Healthcare ETF. The purchase prices were between $76.9 and $83.42, with an estimated average price of $80.81. The stock is now traded at around $84.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN)

Courier Capital Corp added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating by 606.82%. The purchase prices were between $30.58 and $30.66, with an estimated average price of $30.62. The stock is now traded at around $30.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 104,291 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

Courier Capital Corp added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 38.58%. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $31.32, with an estimated average price of $31.26. The stock is now traded at around $31.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 111,215 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Courier Capital Corp added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 154.23%. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $46.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 27,520 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)

Courier Capital Corp added to a holding in Whirlpool Corp by 24.70%. The purchase prices were between $210.58 and $252.95, with an estimated average price of $232.69. The stock is now traded at around $224.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Courier Capital Corp added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 23.75%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $152.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 18,417 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

Courier Capital Corp added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 35.29%. The purchase prices were between $35.36 and $38.34, with an estimated average price of $37.08. The stock is now traded at around $37.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 51,579 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Courier Capital Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $60.19 and $64.76, with an estimated average price of $62.78.

Sold Out: Riot Blockchain Inc (RIOT)

Courier Capital Corp sold out a holding in Riot Blockchain Inc. The sale prices were between $22.23 and $59.26, with an estimated average price of $36.13.

Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Courier Capital Corp sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26.

Sold Out: SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (RWR)

Courier Capital Corp sold out a holding in SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $94.04 and $108.65, with an estimated average price of $101.72.

Sold Out: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)

Courier Capital Corp sold out a holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The sale prices were between $102.63 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $110.61.

Sold Out: WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (HEDJ)

Courier Capital Corp sold out a holding in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund. The sale prices were between $71.81 and $76.79, with an estimated average price of $74.47.



Here is the complete portfolio of COURIER CAPITAL CORP. Also check out:

1. COURIER CAPITAL CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. COURIER CAPITAL CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. COURIER CAPITAL CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that COURIER CAPITAL CORP keeps buying
