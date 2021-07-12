Logo
Cumberland Advisors Inc Buys Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Biotech ETF, iShares MSCI Sweden ETF, Sells Materials Select Sector SPDR, Financial Select Sector SPDR, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Sarasota, FL, based Investment company Cumberland Advisors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Biotech ETF, iShares MSCI Sweden ETF, iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells Materials Select Sector SPDR, Financial Select Sector SPDR, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Merck Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cumberland Advisors Inc. As of 2021Q2, Cumberland Advisors Inc owns 63 stocks with a total value of $426 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CUMBERLAND ADVISORS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cumberland+advisors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CUMBERLAND ADVISORS INC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 196,578 shares, 19.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.68%
  2. SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) - 237,259 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.55%
  3. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF (UPRO) - 260,460 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.43%
  4. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) - 205,900 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.73%
  5. iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX) - 388,120 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.45%
New Purchase: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

Cumberland Advisors Inc initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85. The stock is now traded at around $183.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 80,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (EWD)

Cumberland Advisors Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $48.28, with an estimated average price of $46.6. The stock is now traded at around $47.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 44,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU)

Cumberland Advisors Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.79 and $33.83, with an estimated average price of $32.7. The stock is now traded at around $33.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 47,415 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Cumberland Advisors Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)

Cumberland Advisors Inc initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $237.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 870 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)

Cumberland Advisors Inc added to a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF by 38.55%. The purchase prices were between $122.48 and $139.69, with an estimated average price of $131.54. The stock is now traded at around $131.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 237,259 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Cumberland Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85.

Sold Out: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Cumberland Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41.

Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Cumberland Advisors Inc sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5.

Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Cumberland Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.



Here is the complete portfolio of CUMBERLAND ADVISORS INC. Also check out:

1. CUMBERLAND ADVISORS INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CUMBERLAND ADVISORS INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CUMBERLAND ADVISORS INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CUMBERLAND ADVISORS INC keeps buying
