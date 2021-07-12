Logo
QCI CEO Discusses How Bridging Classical and Quantum Computing Can Deliver Business Value Today on The Scott Becker Private Equity Podcast

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

LEESBURG, Va., July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robert Liscouski, CEO of Quantum Computing Inc. (QCI) ( QUBT), joined acclaimed business thought leader, Scott Becker, on his popular Scott Becker Private Equity Podcast, to discuss the increasing demand for quantum computing solutions by today’s businesses seeking better and new solutions to complex problems.

The interview covered the emergence of QCI as the only public pure-play quantum software company, and its innovative approach to simplify quantum computing for non-quantum experts while offering a seamless bridge for business from quantum-enhanced classical computing today to hybrid and quantum computing tomorrow.

The discussion highlighted how QCI’s Qatalyst™ ready-to-run quantum software expands the use of quantum computing from the exclusive realm of scientific projects to the broader adoption by businesses for solving their most advanced and important problems.

As ready-to-run quantum software, Qatalyst gives businesses their first real opportunity to affordably solve mission-critical problems related to supply chains, logistics, drug discovery, cybersecurity and transportation—all with results previously unattainable on traditional classical systems.

Also discussed was QCI’s ongoing transition from start up to early stage commercialization, including the launch of Qatalyst as a software-as-a-service on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

A respected voice on commerce, economic and financial issues, Scott Becker’s daily podcasts are listened to by some of the nation’s most intelligent, well versed, and influential business and political leaders.

“QCI clearly possesses outstanding technical leadership and best-in-class business innovation,” noted Becker. “Our insightful conversation brought attention to the fast-evolving world of quantum computing, its commercial applications, and how QCI has established a leadership position with its unique approach to solving today’s enterprise-class challenges.”

Listen to the podcast here or on your favorite Google, Apple, Spotify, Android, or Stitcher podcast app.

To learn more about QCI, visit QuantumComputingInc.com.

About Becker Group Business and Private Equity Podcast
Scott Becker’s Business and Private Equity Podcast consistently ranks in the top echelon of business podcasts on Apple, Spotify, Google, Amazon and Stitcher. Becker’s Healthcare Podcast and Becker’s Hospital Review are recognized as authoritative sources of news and analysis for leaders and decision-makers in the healthcare value chain.

About Quantum Computing
Quantum Computing Inc. (QCI) ( QUBT) is focused on accelerating the value of quantum computing for real-world business solutions. The company’s flagship product, Qatalyst, is the first software to bridge the power of classical and quantum computing, hiding complexity and empowering SMEs to solve complex computational problems today. QCI’s expert team in finance, computing, security, mathematics and physics has over a century of experience with complex technologies; from leading edge supercomputing innovations, to massively parallel programming, to the security that protects nations. Connect with QCI on LinkedIn and @QciQuantum on Twitter. For more information about QCI, visit www.quantumcomputinginc.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This document contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forecasts involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the near future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Quantum Computing (“Company”), and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions. Statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements relating to future events, and as such all forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements may contain certain forward-looking statements pertaining to future anticipated or projected plans, performance and developments, as well as other statements relating to future operations and results. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be considered to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intends," "goal," "objective," "seek," "attempt," “aim to,” or variations of these or similar words, identify forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in Item 1A in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is expressly incorporated herein by reference, and other factors as may periodically be described in the Company’s filings with the SEC.

Qatalyst™ and QikStart™ are trademarks of Quantum Computing Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Company Contact
Robert Liscouski, CEO
Tel (703) 436-2161
[email protected]

Investor & Media Relations Contact
Ron Both or Grant Stude
CMA Investor Relations
Tel (949) 432-7566
Email Contact

