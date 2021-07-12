Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Restoration of Production and Revised Guidance

Blockades Lifted, Production Ramping Back Up: Current Average Total Production1 of 29,000 BOPD



No Impact To Reserves, Production Volumes Merely Deferred To Higher Brent Oil Price Environment

Updated 2021 Guidance: Higher Brent Oil Price Underpins Stronger 2021 EBITDA2 and Cash Flow2

Credit Facility Balance Paid Down To $175 Million

CALGARY, Alberta, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (“Gran Tierra” or the “Company”) (NYSE American:GTE)(TSX:GTE)(LSE:GTE) today announced an operations and financial update and updated 2021 guidance. All dollar amounts are in United States dollars and all production volumes are on a working interest before royalties basis and are expressed in barrels (“bbl”) of oil per day (“BOPD”), unless otherwise stated.

Key Highlights:

End of Colombian Blockades Affecting Gran Tierra: As previously announced by Gran Tierra on May 17, 2021, a number of protests and blockades across Colombia impacted several key transportation routes throughout the country, resulting in the temporary shut-in of some of Gran Tierra’s wells and oil fields. Though these blockades were not directed at Gran Tierra, these events caused the Company to implement temporary production curtailments during May and June 2021. The Colombian government has now successfully negotiated ends to all of the blockades in the areas that were affecting Gran Tierra’s operations, which has allowed the Company to commence restoring its oil production throughout its entire Colombian portfolio.

Gran Tierra’s current average total production is approximately 29,000 BOPD and is back to levels achieved earlier in 2021, prior to the disruptions caused by the blockades. Second Quarter 2021 Production: Gran Tierra’s actual second quarter 2021 total production averaged approximately 23,400 BOPD, down about 4% from first quarter average production of 24,463 BOPD. This reduction was due solely to the temporary impact of the blockades during second quarter 2021, all of which have since been lifted. Prior to the negative effects of the blockades, Gran Tierra had forecast second quarter 2021 production of about 28,000-30,000 BOPD.

Gran Tierra forecasts second half 2021 total production to average approximately 30,000-32,000 BOPD. Acordionero Production: This field’s current average production1 is approximately 16,000 BOPD with clear indications that the waterflood is performing as expected.



Financial Highlights:

Updated 2021 Guidance – Higher Brent Pricing Underpins Stronger 2021 EBITDA 2 and Cash Flow 2 : Gran Tierra now forecasts full-year 2021 average production to come in at or slightly below the low end of its previous guidance range and average 27,500-28,500 BOPD (previously 28,000-30,000 BOPD), due to the impact of blockades on production in second quarter 2021. However, due to the Company’s forecast second half 2021 production and currently strong Brent oil price environment, Gran Tierra now forecasts increased full-year 2021 EBITDA 2 and cash flow 2 with no change to the capital guidance range ($130-150 million). The Company now expects 2021 EBITDA 2 of $265-285 million (previously $255-275 million) and 2021 cash flow 2 of $215-235 million (previously $205-225 million).

Gran Tierra now forecasts full-year 2021 average production to come in at or slightly below the low end of its previous guidance range and average 27,500-28,500 BOPD (previously 28,000-30,000 BOPD), due to the impact of blockades on production in second quarter 2021. However, due to the Company’s forecast second half 2021 production and currently strong Brent oil price environment, Gran Tierra now forecasts increased full-year 2021 EBITDA and cash flow with no change to the capital guidance range ($130-150 million). The Company now expects 2021 EBITDA of $265-285 million (previously $255-275 million) and 2021 cash flow of $215-235 million (previously $205-225 million). Credit Facility Paid Down: Despite the reduction in second quarter 2021 production, as of June 30, 2021, Gran Tierra had paid down its credit facility balance by $5 million (relative to March 31, 2021) to $175 million and had a cash balance of $19 million.

Message to Shareholders

Gary Guidry, President and Chief Executive Officer of Gran Tierra, commented: "We are very pleased that we have safely and diligently ramped operations back up throughout our extensive Colombian portfolio. The Colombian government has been very supportive in resolving blockades and disruptions in areas where we have operations. Although the blockades impacted Gran Tierra’s second quarter 2021 production volumes, we believe that barrels not produced that quarter were simply deferred to future quarters, with no expected impact on reserves. The stronger Brent oil price environment more than offset the effect of lower production volumes in second quarter 2021. As a result, we now forecast higher EBITDA2 and cash flow2 in 2021, which is the second time that we have increased our financial forecast this year. We are very proud of our team for safely and efficiently restoring the Company’s total average production1 to its current level of approximately 29,000 BOPD, close to the highest levels achieved so far in 2021. With a constructive oil price, a successful drilling program in the first of 2021 and our first half 2021 oil price hedges rolling off, we are very excited about the second half of 2021 and all of 2022."

2021 Guidance Previous Budget Updated Budget Annual Average Brent Oil Price ($/bbl) 61.00 69.00 Total Company Production (BOPD) 28,000-30,000 27,500-28,500 Operating Netback2 ($ million) 310-330 340-360 EBITDA2 ($ million) 255-275 265-285 Cash Flow2 ($ million) 205-225 215-235 Total Capital ($ million) 130-150 130-150 Free Cash Flow3 ($ million) 65-85 75-95 Bank Credit Facility Balance @ December 31, 2021 ($ million) 70-90 60-80 2021 Year-End Net Debt5 to Annualized Fourth Quarter 2021 EBITDA2 1.9-2.1 1.6-1.8 Number of Development Wells (gross) 14-18 14-18

Fully Funded Capital Program: The 2021 capital budget of $130-150 million is expected to be more than fully funded from the updated 2021 cash flow 2 forecast of $215-235 million.

The 2021 capital budget of $130-150 million is expected to be more than fully funded from the updated 2021 cash flow forecast of $215-235 million. Control of Capital Program: Gran Tierra has 100% working interest in and operatorship of the Company’s major assets in Colombia and Ecuador. This full control gives the Company the flexibility to optimize its development and exploration programs with changes, either up or down, in oil prices.

Gran Tierra has 100% working interest in and operatorship of the Company’s major assets in Colombia and Ecuador. This full control gives the Company the flexibility to optimize its development and exploration programs with changes, either up or down, in oil prices. Debt Reduction: With 2021 expected free cash flow3 and changes in non-cash working capital (primarily related to the ongoing collection of tax receivables), Gran Tierra now expects its bank credit facility to be paid down to a balance of $60-80 million by December 31, 2021.

• Gran Tierra is also revising the Company’s forecast 2021 ranges for operating netback5 per bbl and certain expenses:

2021 Guidance Previous Budget Updated Budget Brent Oil Price ($/bbl) 61.00 69.00 Expenses ($/bbl) Transportation and Quality Discount 8.00-10.00 8.00-10.00 Royalties 8.00-9.00 11.00-13.00 Oil and Gas Sales Price ($/bbl) 42.00-44.00 47.00-49.00 Operating Costs 11.00-13.00 12.00-14.00 Transportation (Pipeline) 0.90-1.10 0.90-1.10 Operating Netback5 ($/bbl) 29.00-31.00 33.00-35.00 General and Administrative 1.50-2.50 1.50-2.50 Interest and Financing 4.50-5.00 4.50-5.00 Taxes 0.00 0.00

1 Approximate average production over the 11 day period from July 1 to July 11, 2021.

2 “Cash flow” refers to line item “net cash provided by operating activities” under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”). "Operating netback" and earnings before interest, taxes and depletion, depreciation and accretion (“EBITDA”) are non-GAAP measures and do not have a standardized meaning under GAAP. Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this press release.

3 "Free cash flow" is a non-GAAP measure and does not have a standardized meaning under GAAP. Free cash flow is defined as “net cash provided by operating activities” less capital spending. Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this press release.

4 "Operating netback per bbl" is a non-GAAP measure and does not have a standardized meaning under GAAP. Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this press release.

5 "Net debt" is a non-GAAP measure and does not have a standardized meaning under GAAP. Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this press release.

About Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. together with its subsidiaries is an independent international energy company currently focused on oil and natural gas exploration and production in Colombia and Ecuador. The Company is currently developing its existing portfolio of assets in Colombia and Ecuador and will continue to pursue additional growth opportunities that would further strengthen the Company’s portfolio. The Company’s common stock trades on the NYSE American, the Toronto Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GTE. Additional information concerning Gran Tierra is available at www.grantierra.com. Information on the Company’s website (including the Sustainability Report) does not constitute a part of this press release. Investor inquiries may be directed to [email protected] or (403) 265-3221.

Gran Tierra’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings are available on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov and on SEDAR at http://www.sedar.com and UK regulatory filings are available on the National Storage Mechanism website at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Forward Looking Statements and Legal Advisories:

