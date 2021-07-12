Logo
Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., July 12, 2021

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Realty Investment Trust (

NYSE:FRT, Financial) will announce second quarter 2021 earnings in a press release to be issued after market close on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 4th, at 5:00 PM ET.

Federal_1962.jpg

Event: Federal Realty Investment Trust's Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

When: 5:00 PM ET, Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Live Webcast: FRT Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call or www.federalrealty.com

Dial #: 877.407.9208; Passcode: 13721508

A replay of the webcast will be available on Federal Realty's website at www.federalrealty.com. A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available through August 18, 2021 by dialing 844.512.2921; Passcode: 13721508.

About Federal Realty

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 101 properties include approximately 2,800 tenants, in 23 million square feet, and approximately 2,900 residential units.

Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 53 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.federalrealty.com.

Inquiries:
Leah Andress Brady
Investor Relations Senior Manager
301.998.8265
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=PH40925&sd=2021-07-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/federal-realty-investment-trust-announces-second-quarter-2021-earnings-release-date-and-conference-call-information-301331942.html

SOURCE Federal Realty Investment Trust

