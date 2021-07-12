Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC Buys Discovery Inc, Stellantis NV, Peloton Interactive Inc, Sells Elanco Animal Health Inc, Holcim, Stellantis NV

New Purchases: STLA, PTON, RTX,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Discovery Inc, Stellantis NV, Peloton Interactive Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, sells Elanco Animal Health Inc, Holcim, Stellantis NV, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC owns 69 stocks with a total value of $248 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 126,289 shares, 14.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 62,420 shares, 9.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09% Visa Inc (V) - 105,412 shares, 9.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 166,757 shares, 9.19% of the total portfolio. Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 41,879 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio.

Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $21.26, with an estimated average price of $18.78. The stock is now traded at around $19.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 91,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $120.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 9,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,366 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 179.18%. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $28.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 161,117 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Holcim Ltd. The sale prices were between $57.5 and $63.9, with an estimated average price of $61.25.

Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $11.9 and $17.08, with an estimated average price of $12.49.

Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $81.52 and $92.74, with an estimated average price of $88.37.

Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 75.23%. The sale prices were between $28.76 and $35.98, with an estimated average price of $32.91. The stock is now traded at around $35.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1%. Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC still held 25,645 shares as of 2021-06-30.