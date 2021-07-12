Logo
Dagco, Inc. Buys iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, United Parcel Service Inc, CVS Health Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Dagco, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, United Parcel Service Inc, CVS Health Corp, Perpetua Resources Corp, Honeywell International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dagco, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Dagco, Inc. owns 105 stocks with a total value of $221 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DAGCO, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dagco%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DAGCO, INC.
  1. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 192,130 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.46%
  2. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 139,735 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.21%
  3. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 118,534 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.81%
  4. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 97,124 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.71%
  5. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 18,362 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.56%
New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

Dagco, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.11 and $26.59, with an estimated average price of $26.35. The stock is now traded at around $26.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 25,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

Dagco, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.94 and $105.77, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $106.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,616 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Dagco, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $152.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,601 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Dagco, Inc. initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44. The stock is now traded at around $411.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Dagco, Inc. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $362.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 585 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)

Dagco, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 242.16%. The purchase prices were between $51.11 and $51.42, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $51.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 77,366 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)

Dagco, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 32.46%. The purchase prices were between $48.02 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $51.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 192,130 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD)

Dagco, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E by 25.45%. The purchase prices were between $51.69 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.85. The stock is now traded at around $51.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 112,159 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Dagco, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 42.17%. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $62.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 50,718 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Dagco, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 20.16%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $105.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 49,942 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

Dagco, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 49.32%. The purchase prices were between $51.17 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 47,760 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Dagco, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $87.84 and $90.01, with an estimated average price of $89.02.

Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Dagco, Inc. sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74.

Sold Out: Perpetua Resources Corp (9MIB)

Dagco, Inc. sold out a holding in Perpetua Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $5.2 and $7.65, with an estimated average price of $6.39.

Sold Out: Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)

Dagco, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The sale prices were between $138.76 and $147.01, with an estimated average price of $142.36.

Reduced: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Dagco, Inc. reduced to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 26.01%. The sale prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $213.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Dagco, Inc. still held 5,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Dagco, Inc. reduced to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 35.39%. The sale prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $225.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Dagco, Inc. still held 1,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Dagco, Inc. reduced to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 21.94%. The sale prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $103.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Dagco, Inc. still held 4,181 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Dagco, Inc. reduced to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 20.51%. The sale prices were between $73.51 and $80.37, with an estimated average price of $77.13. The stock is now traded at around $75.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Dagco, Inc. still held 4,166 shares as of 2021-06-30.



