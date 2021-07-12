GFG Capital, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, Invesco China Technology ETF, Sells The Kraft Heinz Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Teladoc Health Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

GFG Capital, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, Invesco China Technology ETF, Sells The Kraft Heinz Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Teladoc Health Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company GFG Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, Invesco China Technology ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF, ViacomCBS Inc, sells The Kraft Heinz Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Gartner Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GFG Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q2, GFG Capital, LLC owns 128 stocks with a total value of $332 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GFG Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gfg+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GFG Capital, LLC
  1. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 302,509 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%
  2. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) - 585,306 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 139,045 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31%
  4. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 42,079 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.05%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 43,183 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF (INTF)

GFG Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.71 and $31.55, with an estimated average price of $30.29. The stock is now traded at around $30.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 51,265 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

GFG Capital, LLC initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $43.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 14,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fisker Inc (FSR)

GFG Capital, LLC initiated holding in Fisker Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $14.82. The stock is now traded at around $17.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 27,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

GFG Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $243.04 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.63. The stock is now traded at around $278.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP)

GFG Capital, LLC initiated holding in Tupperware Brands Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.28 and $28.75, with an estimated average price of $25.4. The stock is now traded at around $22.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 12,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ContextLogic Inc (WISH)

GFG Capital, LLC initiated holding in ContextLogic Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.74 and $15.8, with an estimated average price of $11.87. The stock is now traded at around $10.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 22,949 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

GFG Capital, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1027.51%. The purchase prices were between $159.57 and $175.48, with an estimated average price of $169.14. The stock is now traded at around $174.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 607,256 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

GFG Capital, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9873.36%. The purchase prices were between $101.99 and $108.23, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $105.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 826,393 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ)

GFG Capital, LLC added to a holding in Invesco China Technology ETF by 21.04%. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $85.32, with an estimated average price of $81.07. The stock is now traded at around $78.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 152,768 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)

GFG Capital, LLC added to a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc by 47.60%. The purchase prices were between $204.01 and $290.14, with an estimated average price of $252.98. The stock is now traded at around $268.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,107 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

GFG Capital, LLC sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $40 and $44.52, with an estimated average price of $42.05.

Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

GFG Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47.

Reduced: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

GFG Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 44.62%. The sale prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $280.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. GFG Capital, LLC still held 1,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of GFG Capital, LLC. Also check out:

1. GFG Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. GFG Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GFG Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GFG Capital, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider