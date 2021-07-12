GFG Capital, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, Invesco China Technology ETF, Sells The Kraft Heinz Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Teladoc Health Inc

- New Purchases: INTF, VIAC, FSR, IWF, TUP, WISH, AAXJ, HEDJ, DPZ, UAL, SU, DOCU, JOB,
- Added Positions: MTUM, VLUE, CQQQ, USMV, BABA, GEM, BX, EA, AMZN, LULU, WMT, MA, DIS, NKE, JNJ, NEE, ATVI, PYPL, SEDG, COST, V, GS, AMGN, ADBE, NFLX, NVDA, SQ, ABNB, RDS.B, ILMN, DAL, JPM, FANG, DKNG, BA, ALGN, MSCI, SHOP, ZTS, ISRG, ACN, RTX, REGN, QCOM, LMT,
- Reduced Positions: VOO, EFAV, GSIE, BRK.B, IT, LDOS, LOW, SPG, IJR, CTXS, PFE, TXN,
- Sold Out: KHC, TDOC,
- Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 302,509 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%
- Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) - 585,306 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 139,045 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 42,079 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.05%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 43,183 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14%
GFG Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.71 and $31.55, with an estimated average price of $30.29. The stock is now traded at around $30.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 51,265 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
GFG Capital, LLC initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $43.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 14,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fisker Inc (FSR)
GFG Capital, LLC initiated holding in Fisker Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $14.82. The stock is now traded at around $17.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 27,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
GFG Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $243.04 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.63. The stock is now traded at around $278.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP)
GFG Capital, LLC initiated holding in Tupperware Brands Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.28 and $28.75, with an estimated average price of $25.4. The stock is now traded at around $22.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 12,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ContextLogic Inc (WISH)
GFG Capital, LLC initiated holding in ContextLogic Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.74 and $15.8, with an estimated average price of $11.87. The stock is now traded at around $10.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 22,949 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
GFG Capital, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1027.51%. The purchase prices were between $159.57 and $175.48, with an estimated average price of $169.14. The stock is now traded at around $174.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 607,256 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)
GFG Capital, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9873.36%. The purchase prices were between $101.99 and $108.23, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $105.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 826,393 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ)
GFG Capital, LLC added to a holding in Invesco China Technology ETF by 21.04%. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $85.32, with an estimated average price of $81.07. The stock is now traded at around $78.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 152,768 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)
GFG Capital, LLC added to a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc by 47.60%. The purchase prices were between $204.01 and $290.14, with an estimated average price of $252.98. The stock is now traded at around $268.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,107 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)
GFG Capital, LLC sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $40 and $44.52, with an estimated average price of $42.05.Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
GFG Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47.Reduced: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
GFG Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 44.62%. The sale prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $280.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. GFG Capital, LLC still held 1,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of GFG Capital, LLC.
