Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc Buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Canadian Pacific Railway, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, PepsiCo Inc, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

- New Purchases: CP, SCHA, LLY,
- Added Positions: AMZN, SCHD, IJH, IJR, AAPL, VIG, SCHM, SOXX, SCHX, GLD,
- Reduced Positions: BABA, CNC, ACWV, EPD, CARZ, NVDA, VUG, JPM, VMC, BRK.B, TMO, ATNX, XOM, MRK, SCHG,
- Sold Out: PEP, VGAC,
These are the top 5 holdings of PENNSYLVANIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,174 shares, 20.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.32%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 222,387 shares, 16.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.86%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 102,644 shares, 14.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 30,729 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 22,736 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26%
Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $71.02 and $82.65, with an estimated average price of $77.54. The stock is now traded at around $73.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,695 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.56 and $105.59, with an estimated average price of $102.02. The stock is now traded at around $103.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,310 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $236.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 41.05%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $76.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 85,404 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.06%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $116.3, with an estimated average price of $111.51. The stock is now traded at around $112.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 20,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)
Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 58.05%. The purchase prices were between $74.24 and $78.92, with an estimated average price of $77.26. The stock is now traded at around $78.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,186 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6.Sold Out: VG Acquisition Corp (VGAC)
Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in VG Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.87 and $11.47, with an estimated average price of $10.12.
