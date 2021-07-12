Logo
Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc Buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Canadian Pacific Railway, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, PepsiCo Inc, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Canadian Pacific Railway, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, sells Alibaba Group Holding, PepsiCo Inc, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, VG Acquisition Corp, First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc . As of 2021Q2, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc owns 69 stocks with a total value of $201 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PENNSYLVANIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pennsylvania+capital+management+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PENNSYLVANIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,174 shares, 20.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.32%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 222,387 shares, 16.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.86%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 102,644 shares, 14.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91%
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 30,729 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio.
  5. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 22,736 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26%
New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $71.02 and $82.65, with an estimated average price of $77.54. The stock is now traded at around $73.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,695 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.56 and $105.59, with an estimated average price of $102.02. The stock is now traded at around $103.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,310 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $236.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 41.05%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $76.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 85,404 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.06%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $116.3, with an estimated average price of $111.51. The stock is now traded at around $112.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 20,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 58.05%. The purchase prices were between $74.24 and $78.92, with an estimated average price of $77.26. The stock is now traded at around $78.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,186 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6.

Sold Out: VG Acquisition Corp (VGAC)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in VG Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.87 and $11.47, with an estimated average price of $10.12.



