2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Pricing Reveals a Compelling New Sport Adventure Vehicle

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Pricing Reveals a Compelling New Sport Adventure Vehicle

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

- Santa Cruz Starts at $23,990, an Attractive Entry Point for Target Buyers

- Multi-utility, Secure Open Bed Provides Diverse Gear-Carrying Flexibility

- Powerful and Efficient 2.5L Turbo Powertrain with HTRAC® AWD Capability Available

- Cutting-edge Connectivity, Convenience and Active Safety Features

- Compact Footprint Provides Superior Maneuverability

- Proudly Built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama (HMMA) in Montgomery

PR Newswire

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., July 12, 2021

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai today revealed pricing and packaging details for its highly anticipated Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle, starting at $23,990. The 2022 Santa Cruz breaks new ground within the SUV, Truck and Crossover segments by offering a true Sport Adventure Vehicle unlike anything else on the U.S. market. Santa Cruz boasts a bold yet sophisticated design, and powerful and efficient powertrain options. The flexible open bed and cutting-edge connectivity are packaged in a highly maneuverable all-wheel drive platform that is equally at home in urban and adventure-focused environments. The Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle is produced in Montgomery, Alabama and goes on sale in late July.

Hyundai_Motor_America_Logo.jpg

2022 Santa Cruz Pricing

Model

Engine

Transmission

Drivetrain

MSRP

SE

2.5L 4-cyl.

8-speed automatic

with SHIFTRONIC®

FWD

$23,990

SEL

2.5L 4-cyl.

8-speed automatic

with SHIFTRONIC®

FWD

$27,190

SEL Activity

2.5L 4-cyl.

8-speed automatic

with SHIFTRONIC®

FWD

$30,460

SE

2.5L 4-cyl.

8-speed automatic

with SHIFTRONIC®

AWD

$25,490

SEL

2.5L 4-cyl.

8-speed automatic

with SHIFTRONIC®

AWD

$28,690

SEL Activity

2.5L 4-cyl.

8-speed automatic

with SHIFTRONIC®

AWD

$31,960

SEL Premium

2.5L Turbo 4-cyl.

8-speed DCT

with SHIFTRONIC®

AWD

$35,680

Limited

2.5L Turbo 4-cyl.

8-speed DCT

with SHIFTRONIC®

AWD

$39,720

Freight Charges for the 2022MY Santa Cruz are $1,185.

Generous Standard Equipment Levels Establish a New Market Segment
Santa Cruz includes unexpected levels of standard equipment. The segment-defining Sport Adventure Vehicle includes category-bending feature advantages such as:

  • 18-inch alloy wheels
  • LED taillamps and cargo area lighting
  • Integrated rear bumper side steps
  • Rear privacy glass
  • Body-colored side mirrors
  • Wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto®
  • Molded composite bed (vs. steel bed)
  • Lockable underfloor bed storage
  • Power-locking tailgate
  • Remote open tailgate via fob
  • Rear 60:40 flip-up lower cushions (vs. one-piece)
  • Rear occupant alert
  • Driver attention warning
  • Lane keeping/lane following assist
  • Intelligent speed limit warning
  • Leading vehicle departure alert

Why Santa Cruz?
Santa Cruz was developed to be the ultimate Sport Adventure Vehicle, a moniker confirmed in Hyundai's early consumer research. Many active consumers tend to carry gear and equipment that are better suited for an open bed, yet still value the secure utility of a compact SUV. Santa Cruz has a unique, bold design and creates an entirely new segment that meets buyer needs like no vehicle before it.

Hyundai Complimentary Maintenance and America's Best Warranty®
Hyundai Complimentary Maintenance is the latest addition to the Hyundai Assurance program, which promises to create a better experience for shoppers and owners of Hyundai vehicles. Hyundai Assurance is made up of Owner Assurance, now including complimentary maintenance, and Shopper Assurance, which together offer customers a variety of ways to simplify the buying process and improve the owning and service experience. Details on these promises include:

  • America's Best Warranty: 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty, 5-year/60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty, 7-year anti-perforation warranty
  • Complimentary Maintenance: 3 years/36,000 miles of normal oil changes and tire rotations

Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 620,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2020, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn

favicon.png?sn=LA41041&sd=2021-07-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2022-hyundai-santa-cruz-pricing-reveals-a-compelling-new-sport-adventure-vehicle-301331985.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA41041&Transmission_Id=202107121924PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA41041&DateId=20210712
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment