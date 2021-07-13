Riot Blockchain Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Riot Blockchain (NAS:RIOT, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $31.4 per share and the market cap of $3 billion, Riot Blockchain stock is believed to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Riot Blockchain is shown in the chart below.

Because Riot Blockchain is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 85.7% over the past five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company’s financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company’s financial strength. Riot Blockchain has a cash-to-debt ratio of 10000.00, which ranks better than 100% of the companies in Software industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Riot Blockchain’s financial strength as 10 out of 10, suggesting strong balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Riot Blockchain over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Riot Blockchain has been profitable 0 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $32.9 million and loss of $0.1 a share. Its operating margin is 5.65%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Software industry. Overall, the profitability of Riot Blockchain is ranked 3 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Riot Blockchain over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Riot Blockchain is 85.7%, which ranks better than 98% of the companies in Software industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 55.1%, which ranks better than 90% of the companies in Software industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Riot Blockchain’s return on invested capital is 4.74, and its cost of capital is 28.97. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Riot Blockchain is shown below:

In short, the stock of Riot Blockchain (NAS:RIOT, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks better than 90% of the companies in Software industry. To learn more about Riot Blockchain stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

