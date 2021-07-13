Alligator Bioscience AB: Interim report January-June 2021

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Positive Phase I data for ATOR-1017

"As new CEO of Alligator Bioscience, after just around a month, let me say that my high expectations on the company have been surpassed already. During this short time, I have been ascertained that Alligator has a strong pipeline that builds on a powerful technology platform."

Søren Bregenholt, CEO Alligator Bioscience AB

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS APRIL-JUNE 2021

Pipeline:

An article prepared by scientists at Alligator, on CD40 agonistic antibodies was published in Expert Opinion on Biological Therapy.

ATOR-1017 is the first monoclonal 4-1BB agonist antibody to show good safety and signs of efficacy. This interim data from the ongoing Phase I clinical study was presented at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting.

Preclinical data on the anti-CD40 antibody mitazalimab were published in the scientific journal Cancer Immunology, Immunotherapy.

Alligator and the Swedish biopharma company BioArctic AB entered into a joint research agreement in the neurodegenerative field.

Alligator and the US biopharmaceutical company MacroGenics entered into a joint research collaboration to develop Neo-X-PrimeTM.

Alligator and Scandion Oncology presented promising preclinical data from collaboration exploring the anti-tumor efficacy of mitazalimab in combination with chemotherapy and SCO-101.

Company:

The Board member Carl Borrebaeck, who had declined re-election ahead of the Annual General Meeting on June 1, 2021 , resigned from the Board of Directors at his own request.

, resigned from the Board of Directors at his own request. Søren Bregenholt took over as CEO on 1 June.

At the AGM Anders Ekblom and Graham Dixon were re-elected as board members, and Hans-Peter Ostler , Eva Sjökvist Saers and Veronica Wallin were elected as new board members. Anders Ekblom was elected as new Chairman of the board, and Hans-Peter Ostler was elected as new Vice Chairman of the board.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

April-June 2021

Net sales, SEK 3.8 million (4.4)

(4.4) Operating result, SEK -34.5 million (-34.7)

(-34.7) Result for the period, SEK -35 million (-35.1)

(-35.1) Earnings per share before and after dilution, SEK -0.41 (-0.49)

(-0.49) Cash flow for the period, SEK -34.0 million (-33.2)

(-33.2) Cash and cash equivalents, incl. interest-bearing securities, SEK 109.7 million (169.8)

January-June 2021

Net sales, SEK 4.4 million (4.4)

(4.4) Operating result, SEK -67.0 million (-79.6)

(-79.6) Result for the period, SEK -67.7 million (-77.9)

(-77.9) Earnings per share before and after dilution, SEK -0.79 (-1.09)

(-1.09) Cash flow for the period, SEK 6.4 million (75.4)

The full report is attached as PDF available on the company's website: https://alligatorbioscience.se/en/investors/financial-reports/

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. The pipeline includes the two key assets mitazalimab, a CD40 agonist, and ATOR-1017, a 4-1BB agonist. Alligator is co-developing ALG.APV-527 with Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and an undisclosed molecule based on its proprietary Neo-X-Prime™ technology platform with MacroGenics Inc. Out licensed programs include AC101 in clinical development by Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc. and an undisclosed target to Biotherus Inc. Alligator's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX). The Company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. For more information, please visit www.alligatorbioscience.com.

