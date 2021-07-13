Logo
Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap Announce Treatment of Severely Ill COVID-19 Patients with Aviptadil in the I-SPY COVID Trial

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG (SIX:RLF, OTCQB:RLFTF) (" Relief "), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, reported today that its collaboration partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (Nasdaq: NRXP) (" NRx ") and Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative(TM) (" Quantum Leap ") have announced that they have begun treating patients with inhaled aviptadil in the I-SPY COVID Trial (NCT04488081), a phase 2 adaptive platform trial aimed at improving treatment for severely and critically ill COVID-19 patients. The related NRx/Quantum Leap press release can be accessed through the following link .

###

ABOUT RELIEF

Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules with a history of clinical testing and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Relief's lead drug candidate, RLF-100 TM (aviptadil), a synthetic form of Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide (VIP), is in late-stage clinical testing in the U.S. for the treatment of respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19. As part of its pipeline diversification strategy, in March 2021, Relief entered into a Collaboration and License Agreement with Acer Therapeutics for the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001. ACER-001 is a taste-masked and immediate release proprietary powder formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate (NaPB) for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders and Maple Syrup Urine Disease. In addition, Relief's acquisition of APR Applied Pharma Research brings a diverse pipeline of marketed and development-stage programs.

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbol RLFTF. For more information, visit www.relieftherapeutics.com . Follow us on LinkedIn.

CONTACT:
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG
Jack Weinstein
Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
Mail: [email protected]

FOR MEDIA/INVESTOR INQUIRIES:
MC Services AG
Anne Hennecke
Tel.: +49 (0) 211-529-252-22
Mail: [email protected]

Disclaimer: This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG, and there can be no assurance regarding the timing or results of the I-SPY trial nor that NRx's application for EUA will be approved by the FDA or that Relief will be successful in obtaining approval for the product in Europe or other territories. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG is providing this communication as of this date and do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: Relief Therapeutics Holdings AG



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/655300/Relief-Therapeutics-Reports-that-Collaboration-Partner-NRx-Pharmaceuticals-and-Quantum-Leap-Announce-Treatment-of-Severely-Ill-COVID-19-Patients-with-Aviptadil-in-the-I-SPY-COVID-Trial

img.ashx?id=655300

