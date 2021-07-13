Logo
Secureworks Expands International Operations To Meet Growing Partner And Customer Demand

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

New Frankfurt Data Storage Instance Gives EU Customers And Channel Partners More Control Over Data Location

PR Newswire

ATLANTA and FRANKFURT, Germany, July 13, 2021

ATLANTA and FRANKFURT, Germany, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Secureworks® (NASDAQ: SCWX), a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced its new Taegis™ XDR (Extended Detection and Response) cloud data storage instance in Frankfurt, Germany, for European Union (EU) customers and channel partners who prefer to store their telemetry data within the EU. This investment reinforces Secureworks' ongoing commitment to EU customers and partners, while enhancing Secureworks' readiness to fulfill accelerated growth and meet rising demand in the region.

Secureworks_Logo.jpg

The EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) addresses the transfer of personal employee and customer data outside the EU and the European Economic Area (EEA). Secureworks delivers its Taegis XDR solution in compliance with all applicable data protection laws, including GDPR, and the new cloud instance gives EU customers a local storage option for telemetry data and greater flexibility in meeting those standards.

"We are committed to addressing our customers' feedback and giving them and our partners more choice in how they protect their organizations," said Steve Fulton, chief product officer of Secureworks. "Some organizations need more autonomy to control where their security telemetry data is stored, as well as safeguards for securing their data while in transit. We're proud to give those customers and partners greater choice over where their data resides and, as a result, continue to increase our investment in the EU as we enable more organizations to take full advantage of Secureworks Taegis XDR."

Taegis XDR is a cloud-native SaaS solution that blends more than 20 years of Secureworks' security operations expertise, comprehensive threat intelligence, and AI-driven advanced analytics to help security operations teams detect, investigate, and respond to security incidents with speed and accuracy.

Taegis XDR is regularly updated based on requests from security operations professionals, and a top request has been an EU instance for data residency. In the past six months, Secureworks has released over 50 features derived from direct user feedback, including custom rules creation, user-defined reporting, and the release of an advanced search language.

Secureworks supports EU customers from locations in London; Paris; a Security Operations Center in Edinburgh, Scotland; a Security Center of Excellence in Bucharest, Romania; and from Dell Technologies offices in Amsterdam and Dubai, UAE.

About Secureworks
Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX) is a global cybersecurity leader that protects customer progress with Secureworks® Taegis, a cloud-native security analytics platform built on 20+ years of real-world threat intelligence and research, improving customers' ability to detect advanced threats, streamline and collaborate on investigations, and automate the right actions.

Use of the word "partner," "partnership" or words of similar import does not imply a legal partnership between Secureworks and any other company.

Secureworks and Taegis are trademarks of Secureworks Corp.

Connect with Secureworks via Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook
Read the Secureworks Blog

favicon.png?sn=CL40128&sd=2021-07-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/secureworks-expands-international-operations-to-meet-growing-partner-and-customer-demand-301331684.html

SOURCE Secureworks

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL40128&Transmission_Id=202107130300PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL40128&DateId=20210713
