MINDCURE Announces Filing of U.S. Provisional Patent Applications for Company's First Fully Synthetic Routes to Create an Ibogaine Psychedelic Compound

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

MINDCURE Announces Filing of U.S. Provisional Patent Applications for Company's First Fully Synthetic Routes to Create an Ibogaine Psychedelic Compound

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, July 13, 2021

The company's pharmaceutical grade ibogaine would provide researchers access to a sustainable, high-quality, reliable, and consistent supply of the psychedelic drug, ibogaine.

VANCOUVER, BC, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Mind Cure Health Inc. (CSE: MCUR) (OTCQB: MCURF) (FRA: 6MH) ("MINDCURE" or the "Company"), a leader in advanced proprietary technology and research for psychedelics, announces the filing of provisional patent applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for innovative processes for synthesizing ibogaine.

The Company has filed patent applications for two chemical synthesis routes, both of which successfully produced ibogaine. The identified routes may provide advantages of improved isomeric purity, increased chiral purity, and more easily isolated intermediate compounds. The ability to look at analogs along the synthesis path provides optionality for further IP development. The two chemical synthesis routes are currently being assessed to determine which one will be selected for further development first.

As announced on June 3, 2021, the Company has completed the first stage of manufacturing pharmaceutical grade ibogaine to be used in clinical research. In the coming weeks, MINDCURE will focus on the scale-up process and expects to launch stage two of the manufacturing process. During this stage, the Company will be running financial models while assessing the quality of the synthetic ibogaine when produced at scale to determine the timing of and economic viability for commercial-scale manufacturing.

Ibogaine has been traditionally sourced from the iboga plant through an extraction process, which can affect the consistency required of a psychedelic drug for research purposes. If successful, MINDCURE's fully synthetic production routes could increase access to a medicinal supply and provide the potential to manufacture as a drug, if approved.

"MINDCURE recognizes that the natural iboga plant is a precious resource" said Joel Raskin, MINDCURE's Chief Medical Officer. "Manufacturing synthetic ibogaine and patenting our process would create the opportunity for synthetic ibogaine to be used by researchers conducting clinical trials and, eventually, by clinicians providing psychedelic therapy. Our company's research team would also have access to this sustainable drug supply."

"I believe that the demand for synthetic ibogaine will increase dramatically as research in this field continues to grow. Researchers need access to a standardized, high-quality supply of ibogaine that ensures consistent dosing and reliable results," said Kelsey Ramsden, MINDCURE's President and CEO. "We look forward to working with researchers in the medical psychedelic industry, and ultimately supplying the broader market to treat all indications supported by research, with an eye to treating addiction at the forefront."

Additionally, the Company has entered into an agreement with Investor Brand Network (IBN) to provide services relating to communications and marketing for a one year term beginning July 12, 2021. The Company has agreed to pay a total of USD $20,000 per quarter for the services to be provided during the term.

About Mind Cure Health Inc.
MINDCURE is a life sciences company focused on innovating and commercializing new ways to promote healing and improve mental health. The company is developing digital therapeutics technology and researching psychedelic compounds to support access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies globally. Learn more at mindcure.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Information
Certain information presented in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws regarding MINDCURE and its business. Forward-looking information inherently entails known and unknown risks and uncertainties about the future and actual results, performance or achievements contemplated by forward-looking statements made may be materially different from the results anticipated or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information generally can be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "feel", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "subject to", "will", "would", and similar terms and phrases.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of key expectations and assumptions made by management of MINDCURE, including, without limitation: the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the Canadian economy and MINDCURE's business, and the extent and duration of such impact; no change to laws or regulations that negatively affect MINDCURE's business; there will be a demand for MINDCURE's products in the future; no unanticipated expenses or costs arise; MINDCURE will be able to continue to identify products that make them ideal candidates for providing solutions for treating mental health; that the functional mushroom industry will continue to grow; that iSTRYM will be developed, optimized and operate as contemplated within the psychedelics industry; or that the Company will be effective in obtaining the patents applied for synthesizing ibogaine, or synthesizing ibogaine, or developing synthesized ibogaine for research, medical or commercial use.

Although MINDCURE has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information presented, there may be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements as no forward-looking information can be guaranteed.

Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and MINDCURE does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release and the CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

favicon.png?sn=TO40839&sd=2021-07-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mindcure-announces-filing-of-us-provisional-patent-applications-for-companys-first-fully-synthetic-routes-to-create-an-ibogaine-psychedelic-compound-301332111.html

SOURCE Mind Cure Health Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO40839&Transmission_Id=202107130330PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO40839&DateId=20210713
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment