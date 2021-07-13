u-blox AG: First Dual-Output Automotive Dead Reckoning Module Qualified for Operation Up To 105 °C

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

u-blox AG: First Dual-Output Automotive Dead Reckoning Module Qualified for Operation Up To 105 °C

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

Continuous accurate navigation in all environments with sensor-based spoofing detection

THALWIL, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / u-blox (SIX:UBXN,OTC PINK:UBLXF), a leading global provider of positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, is introducing a series of automotive-grade positioning modules that are operational up to 105 C. The NEO-M9L modules and the M9140-KA-DR chip are built on the robust u-blox M9 GNSS platform and use dead reckoning techniques to provide accurate position data when satellite signals are compromised or unavailable.

The u-blox NEO-M9L-20A and NEO-M9L-01A modules, as well as the M9140-KA-DR chip are specially designed for first-mount automotive solutions. The modules and the chip are all automotive grade, with the NEO-M9L-01A variant offering an extended operational temperature range up to 105 C, making it suitable for integration on the roof, behind the windscreen, or inside hot electronics control units (ECUs). Applications include integrated navigation systems such as in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) and head units, integrated telematics control units (TCU), and V2X.

The modules include new generation 6-axis inertial measurement units (IMUs) which deliver low-latency 100 Hz RAW data output. The modules offer a low-latency 50-Hz position update rate, making it ideal for use in real-time applications. The automotive dead reckoning (ADR) output smartly combines the GNSS fix with IMU data to deliver the most accurate positioning output for the given scenario. Additional GNSS-only output enables seamless integration into a variety of third-party applications. The receiver also supports wake-on-motion, which enables smart features such as theft protection and power-efficient designs.

The modules offer innovative sensor-based spoofing detection for advanced security and robustness. The chip offers protection against possible GNSS signal spoofing, which can cause navigation systems to report faulty position data or time.

"The u-blox M9 sensor fusion products address the latest automotive market demands for quality, reliability, and robustness. Availability and trustworthiness of position output are increased by using concurrent reception of four GNSS constellations," says Aravinthan Athmanathan, Product Manager, Product Center Positioning at u-blox. "In addition, the spoofing detection feature is brought to a new level compared to the predecessor. Paired with low-latency position output, attitude, and sensor data, the u-blox NEO-M9L is ready to meet current and future challenges facing the automotive market."

All the module variants are compliant with AEC-Q104, the latest standard for ensuring the reliability of modules used in automotive applications. The engineering samples (ES) and the evaluation kits will be available by the end of September 2021. Please contact your+local+u-blox+sales+team for pre-orders.

About u-blox

u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global technology leader in positioning and wireless communication in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. Their smart and reliable solutions, services and products let people, vehicles, and machines determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short range networks. With a broad portfolio of chips, modules, and secure data services and connectivity, u-blox is uniquely positioned to empower its customers to develop innovative and reliable solutions for the Internet of Things, quickly and cost-effectively. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA. (+www.u-blox.com )

Find us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter %40ublox and YouTube

u‑blox media contact:
Natacha Seitz
Senior Manager PR and Content Marketing
Mobile +41 76 436 0788
[email protected]

SOURCE: u-blox AG



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/655304/u-blox-AG-First-Dual-Output-Automotive-Dead-Reckoning-Module-Qualified-for-Operation-Up-To-105-C

img.ashx?id=655304

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment