u-blox AG: First Dual-Output Automotive Dead Reckoning Module Qualified for Operation Up To 105 °C

Continuous accurate navigation in all environments with sensor-based spoofing detection

THALWIL, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / u-blox (SIX:UBXN,OTC PINK:UBLXF), a leading global provider of positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, is introducing a series of automotive-grade positioning modules that are operational up to 105 C. The NEO-M9L modules and the M9140-KA-DR chip are built on the robust u-blox M9 GNSS platform and use dead reckoning techniques to provide accurate position data when satellite signals are compromised or unavailable.

The u-blox NEO-M9L-20A and NEO-M9L-01A modules, as well as the M9140-KA-DR chip are specially designed for first-mount automotive solutions. The modules and the chip are all automotive grade, with the NEO-M9L-01A variant offering an extended operational temperature range up to 105 C, making it suitable for integration on the roof, behind the windscreen, or inside hot electronics control units (ECUs). Applications include integrated navigation systems such as in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) and head units, integrated telematics control units (TCU), and V2X.

The modules include new generation 6-axis inertial measurement units (IMUs) which deliver low-latency 100 Hz RAW data output. The modules offer a low-latency 50-Hz position update rate, making it ideal for use in real-time applications. The automotive dead reckoning (ADR) output smartly combines the GNSS fix with IMU data to deliver the most accurate positioning output for the given scenario. Additional GNSS-only output enables seamless integration into a variety of third-party applications. The receiver also supports wake-on-motion, which enables smart features such as theft protection and power-efficient designs.

The modules offer innovative sensor-based spoofing detection for advanced security and robustness. The chip offers protection against possible GNSS signal spoofing, which can cause navigation systems to report faulty position data or time.

"The u-blox M9 sensor fusion products address the latest automotive market demands for quality, reliability, and robustness. Availability and trustworthiness of position output are increased by using concurrent reception of four GNSS constellations," says Aravinthan Athmanathan, Product Manager, Product Center Positioning at u-blox. "In addition, the spoofing detection feature is brought to a new level compared to the predecessor. Paired with low-latency position output, attitude, and sensor data, the u-blox NEO-M9L is ready to meet current and future challenges facing the automotive market."

All the module variants are compliant with AEC-Q104, the latest standard for ensuring the reliability of modules used in automotive applications. The engineering samples (ES) and the evaluation kits will be available by the end of September 2021. Please contact your+local+u-blox+sales+team for pre-orders.

About u-blox

u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global technology leader in positioning and wireless communication in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. Their smart and reliable solutions, services and products let people, vehicles, and machines determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short range networks. With a broad portfolio of chips, modules, and secure data services and connectivity, u-blox is uniquely positioned to empower its customers to develop innovative and reliable solutions for the Internet of Things, quickly and cost-effectively. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA. (+www.u-blox.com )

