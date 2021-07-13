Logo
Huize Partners with Sungrow to Launch Immune Cell Cryopreservation as a New Value-added Service

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

SHENZHEN, China, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huize Holding Limited, (“Huize”, the “Company” or “we”) ( HUIZ), a leading digital insurance product and service platform for new generation consumers in China, today announced that it has partnered with Sungrow to launch immune cell cryopreservation as a value-added healthcare service for eligible insurance customers.

The immune cell cryopreservation technology is supported by BGI Cell, and refers to the use of advanced biotechnology to extract immune cells from a healthy human body to be preserved at temperatures below −196°C. These dormant cells can be reactivated in the future and are valuable for anti-aging, tissue regeneration, immune regulation, and other disease treatments.

Mr. Cunjun Ma, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Huize, commented, “We are excited to partner with Sungrow as our third-party administrator (TPA) and BGI Cell as the technology provider, as we continue to make progress on our longer term strategy of complementing insurance products with more value-added services. We strive to maximize the benefits that we can bring to our users by building a more integrated insurance ecosystem. To satisfy the growing user demand for diversified healthcare services, since the beginning of this year, we have been offering high-quality insurance products with value-added services such as access to cancer screening and online medical consultation. We believe such services throughout the duration of the policy will not only increase the core competitiveness of our platform in the marketplace, but also help us to create longer-term engagements with our users and maximize their lifetime value. Moving forward, Huize will fulfill its value-added service system through cooperation with renowned TPA providers in various fields to deliver more diversified, valuable and convenient services for our customers.”

About Huize Holding Limited

Huize Holding Limited is a leading digital insurance product and service platform for new generation consumers in China. Targeting the younger generation, Huize is dedicated to serving its insurance clients for their life-long insurance needs. Leveraging its online platform, Huize offers a wide variety of insurance products with a focus on long-term life and health insurance products, and empowers its insurer partners to reach a large fragmented client base in the insurance retail market efficiently and enhance their insurance sales. Huize provides insurance clients with digitalized insurance experience and services, including suitable product recommendations, consulting service, intelligent underwriting and assistance in claim application and settlement, which significantly improve transaction experience.

For more information, please visit http://ir.huize.com/.

About Sungrow

Sungrow is an insurance data and technology enabled third-party administrator (TPA) service provider serving the middle-aged and elderly health insurance market. Leveraging massive health data generated from its technology-driven health monitoring and physical examination service platform, Sungrow empowers the insurance value chain from insurance product design, underwriting risk management, product distribution channel development to sales support and service.

For more information, please visit https://www.sungrowinternational.com/.

About BGI Cell

BGI Cell is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BGI and is committed to providing customers with life-cycle health management solutions through advanced technology and quality services. BGI is one of the world's leading life science and genomics organizations. With businesses in more than 100 countries and regions around the world, BGI has established cooperation and partnerships with thousands of different organizations across multi-disciplinary research areas including medical health, resource conservation and judicial services.

For more information, please visit https://www.bgicell.com/.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations

Ms. Harriet Hu
Investor Relations Director
+852 3180 9207
[email protected]

Media Relations

[email protected]

Christensen

In China
Ms. Constance Zhang
Phone: +86 138-1645-1798
E-mail: [email protected]

In U.S.
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: [email protected]

