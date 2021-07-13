Victory Square Portfolio Company, GameOn, Partners with Blockparty to Launch First-of-its-Kind NFT Predictor Product

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square” or “Company” ) (CSE:VST) ( VSQTF, Financial) (FWB:6F6) portfolio company, GameOn Entertainment Technologies (“GameOn”) (CSE:GET) (FSE: 9E7), the leader in providing broadcasters, TV networks, OTT platforms, leagues, tournaments and sportsbooks with interactive, social experiences around sports, TV and live events, today announced a partnership with NFT platform Blockparty to launch a first-of-its-kind NFT Predictor product.



By harnessing the power of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and blockchain technology, sports and entertainment rights holders can now turn their digital collectibles into valuable assets to be collected, traded and utilized by fans via a unique predictive gaming product that brings them closer to their favorite sports, TV and live events.

“We’re bullish that utility is paramount in any successful collectibles experience,” said Matt Bailey, CEO of GameOn. “IP holders are demanding new ways to harness blockchain technology and digital collectibles, not just minting and selling NFTs. Our predictive gaming platform that’s built, tested and in the market, allows the gamification of NFTs and helps IP holders create a more rewarding, authentic and engaging experience for their fans whether it’s for sports, TV or live events.”

The NFT Predictor, spearheaded by Santiago Jaramillo, former Head of Sports at Dapper Labs (NBA Top Shot), enables fans of rights holders who partner with GameOn to build up their collection by acquiring NFTs—images, video or audio—by either purchasing packs or via a marketplace. From there, they leverage those assets to make predictions about upcoming events and are rewarded with exclusive NFTs for finishing high on the leaderboard. Completed collections of high-value NFTs can then be traded in for real-life rewards including tickets, merchandise and other exclusive offerings.

GameOn will leverage Blockparty ’s platform to issue NFTs on the blockchain, allowing content partners to add permanent, tamper-proof watermarks to the collectibles to ensure legitimacy. This will give fans, creators and collectors a way to validate the collectible’s rarity and authenticity while using them as a utility in predictive gaming.

“Our mission is to empower brands to form deeper connections with their communities and fans through digital collectibles,” said Vladislav Ginzburg, CEO of Blockparty. “We’re so excited to partner with GameOn, a company as equally passionate about utility-driven NFTs, to give sports and entertainment rights holders the opportunity to use digital assets in a first-of-its-kind game experience while driving deeper engagement between fans and their favorite content.”

NFTs and digital collectibles exploded into culture, particularly sports, in early 2021 thanks to the popularity of NBA Top Shot, where users would unpack, collect and trade basketball highlights called Moments. A LeBron James’ dunk made headlines in April when it sold for more than $387,000 in NBA Top Shot’s peer-to-peer marketplace.

Digital collectibles continued to grow in popularity as brands, organizations, athletes and celebrities including Taco Bell, Patrick Mahomes, Nike, Lindsay Lohan and Pringles released NFTs. Digital collectibles are still utilized in sports as organizations, leagues and athletes continue to see value in this new fan engagement with the New Jersey Devils becoming the first NHL organization to sell an NFT in May and MLB announcing a long-term deal with Candy Digital in June.

“Not only does the NFT Predictor product extend fan engagement for IP holders, but it creates a much greater opportunity from a revenue-share standpoint as NFTs perpetually generate revenue when they’re bought and resold,” Bailey said. “We aren’t an NFT company or a blockchain company, and this isn’t another version of NBA Top Shot; this is another innovative string in our bow that helps us on our mission to empower the most-watched content with the world’s most innovative predictive gaming technologies.”

GameOn has a dynamic and experienced management team led by its CEO, Matt Bailey (Brooklyn Nets, Barclays Center) and Chief Product Officer, Santi Jaramillo (Dapper Labs, NBA Top Shot, EA Sports), as well as its Directors, J Moses (Take-Two Interactive), Shafin Tejani (Victory Square Technologies), Liz Schimel (Apple News) and Carey Dillen (YYoga). GameOn began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol ‘GET’ on June 1, 2021, and recently announced an exclusive partnership with Indian entertainment super app MX Player that will introduce cricket prediction games for mobile.

On behalf of the Board,

Shafin Diamond Tejani

Chief Executive Officer

Victory Square Technologies Inc.

www.victorysquare.com

For further information about the Company, please contact:

Investor Relations

Contact – Edge Communications Group

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: 604 283-9166

Media Relations

Contact – Howard Blank, Director

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: 604-928-6066

ABOUT VICTORY SQUARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Victory Square (VST) builds, acquires and invests in promising startups, then provides the senior leadership and resources needed for fast-track growth. VST's sweet spot is cutting-edge tech that's shaping the 4th Industrial Revolution. Our portfolio consists of 28 global next generation tech companies in key sectors including: the Creator Economy, Digital Health, Gaming, Web 3.0, VR/AR and Green Tech

What we do differently for startups

VST isn't your ordinary investor. With real skin in the game, we're committed to ensuring each company in our portfolio succeeds. Our secret sauce starts with selecting startups that have real solutions, not just ideas. We pair you with senior talent in product, engineering, customer acquisition and more. Then we let you do what you do best — build, innovate and disrupt. In 24-36 months, you'll scale and be ready to monetize.

What we do differently for investors

For investors, we offer early-stage access to the next unicorns before they're unicorns. Our portfolio represents a uniquely liquid and secure way for investors to get access to the latest cutting-edge technologies. Because we focus on market-ready solutions that scale quickly, we're able to provide strong and stable returns while also tapping into emerging global trends with big upsides.

VST is a publicly-traded company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, and listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (VST), Frankfurt Exchange (6F6) and the OTCQX ( VSQTF, Financial).

For more information, please visit www.victorysquare.com

Forward Looking Statement

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “may,” “plans,” “will,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “could”, “estimates”, “expects”, “forecasts”, “projects”, “approximate” and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the VST’s or Company’s actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date such statements are made. Although VST and/or the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and VST disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.