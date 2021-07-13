Onto Innovation Joins Responsible Business Alliance

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) today announced that it has joined the Responsible Business Alliance (RBA) as an Affiliate Member. As a member of the alliance, Onto+Innovation supports the vision and goals of the RBA, a nonprofit organization committed to supporting the rights and well-being of workers and communities worldwide affected by global supply chains.

Founded in 2004, the RBA is a coalition of companies driving sustainable value for workers, the environment, and business throughout the global supply chain. The RBA encourages the collaboration of members, suppliers, and stakeholders to improve working and environmental conditions and business performance through leading standards and practices.

“Our commitment to the RBA and its vision supports and strengthens our ongoing actions for protecting the environment, improving the lives of workers, and enhancing communities. We are already actively committed to responsible environmental and social policies and practices. Our 2021+Corporate+Social+Responsibility+Report details our current efforts and outlines a path toward becoming a more ESG-focused company,” said Mike Plisinski, Onto Innovation’s chief executive officer.

Onto Innovation commits to aligning operations according to the RBA Code of Conduct and will support and encourage first-tier suppliers to do the same. Wherever possible, Onto Innovation will seek to adopt the RBA approach and tools in the spirit of the industry’s common goals.

“We’ve already taken the first measures, but our membership in the Responsible Business Alliance is another excellent step forward. By joining our fellow members of the Responsible Business Alliance, Onto Innovation hopes to serve as an example to our suppliers of how the RBA Code of Conduct can create a more successful industry climate and an even better world,” Plisinski concluded.

About Responsible Business Alliance

The Responsible Business Alliance (RBA) is a nonprofit coalition of leading companies dedicated to improving social, environmental, and ethical conditions in their global supply chains. The RBA has a Code of Conduct and a range of programs, training, and assessment tools to support continual improvement. The organization has a global footprint, with offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The RBA and its Responsible Minerals, Labor, and Factory Initiatives have more than 400 members with combined annual revenues of greater than $7.7 trillion, directly employing over 21.5 million people, with products manufactured in more than 120 countries.

About Onto Innovation Inc.

Onto Innovation is a leader in process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of leading-edge technologies that include: Un-patterned wafer quality; 3D metrology spanning chip features from nanometer scale transistors to large die interconnects; macro defect inspection of wafers and packages; metal interconnect composition; factory analytics; and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging. Our breadth of offerings across the entire semiconductor value chain helps our customers solve their most difficult yield, device performance, quality, and reliability issues. Onto Innovation strives to optimize customers’ critical path of progress by making them smarter, faster and more efficient. Headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Onto Innovation supports customers with a worldwide sales and service organization. Additional information can be found at www.ontoinnovation.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”) which include Onto Innovation’s expectations and projected benefits regarding its adoption of the RBA mission and vision; as well as other matters that are not purely historical data. Onto Innovation wishes to take advantage of the “safe harbor” provided for by the Act and cautions that actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of various factors, including risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Onto Innovation’s control. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to leverage its resources to implement the RBA approach, the cooperation of its suppliers to align their operations and any potential impact as a result of the novel coronavirus situation. Additional information and considerations regarding the risks faced by Onto Innovation are available in Onto Innovation’s Form 10-K report for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As the forward-looking statements are based on Onto Innovation’s current expectations, the Company cannot guarantee any related future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Onto Innovation does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

