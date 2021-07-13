Logo
TELUS International Will Release Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host an Investor Call on July 30

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

TELUS International (NYSE and TSX: TIXT) will release its second quarter 2021 results on July 30, 2021, before the North American market open hours, and host a conference call on the same day at 10:30 a.m. (ET) / 7:30 a.m. (PT), where management will review the results, followed by a question and answer session with pre-qualified analysts.

A webcast of the conference call will be streamed live on the TELUS International Investor Relations website at: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.telusinternational.com%2Finvestors%2Fnews-events and a replay will also be available on the website following the conference call.

About TELUS International

TELUS International (NYSE & TSX: TIXT) designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to enhance the customer experience (CX) for global and disruptive brands. The company’s services support the full lifecycle of its clients’ digital transformation journeys and enable them to more quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business outcomes. TELUS International’s integrated solutions and capabilities span digital strategy, innovation, consulting and design, digital transformation and IT lifecycle solutions, data annotation and intelligent automation, and omnichannel CX solutions that include content moderation, trust and safety solutions and other managed solutions. Fueling all stages of company growth, TELUS International partners with brands across high growth industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media, eCommerce and fintech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality. Learn more at:+telusinternational.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713005405/en/

