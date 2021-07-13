Logo
Dada Group Discusses Online Economy and Women's Career Development at WAIC

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, July 13, 2021

SHANGHAI, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA) ("Dada"), China's leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, was invited to attend and share industry insights at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference ("WAIC") held in Shanghai on July 8, 2021. Zhao Qin, Deputy General Manager of Dada Group, delivered a speech titled "New Transcendence of Women in Science and Technology during the Digital Transformation" at the WAIC · AI Women Forum. She shared the practical measures about Dada Group to help career women and promote the high-quality development of the real economy through innovative models and AI technology.

Zhao_Qin.jpg

In Zhao's speech, she introduced that a great many women are employed in the retail industry across China. Through technology empowerment measures, JDDJ, Dada's on-demand retail platform, has created new job opportunities flexible for working hours. Such as pickers and online sales promoters at offline stores, these positions helped women to better keep balance between work and family. According to the platform's data, more than half of pickers and promoters at offline stores are women. The number of women riders also continues to increase.

"Dada Group has more than 2,000 employees, 40% of whom are females. And females account for one-third of the core executives of the company, which is still growing." Zhao Qin introduced that daily work is never set based on gender, and diversified talent development plans are designed for employees to stimulate their career potential. "In a technology-driven Internet company, female R&D employees have led, developed and completed many high-quality AI products." Moreover, Dada Group consistently provides more favorable measures for female employees, including exclusive physical examinations, and nursing rooms in the workplace.

"The company is fully committed to creating a fair and sustainable future for riders, consumers, partners and employees. It is our aspiration and mission to create greater value for partners, contribute to the high-quality development of the real economy, create more opportunities for social employment, and enable more women to give full play to their strengths, involve themselves in digital transformation," said Zhao Qin.

Furthermore, the Collection of Cases of Artificial Intelligence Innovation Development Exploration and Practices in Shanghai in 2021 was released during the WAIC 2021. Dada Group's "Comprehensive Recommendation System of Local On-demand Retail Commodity Based on Deep Learning Algorithm" was selected as a representative case of digital transformation of online economy. It means that Dada Group, as a representative company of online economy in Shanghai, is highly recognized for its innovative applications and service capabilities.

About Dada Group

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol "DADA."

favicon.png?sn=CN41615&sd=2021-07-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dada-group-discusses-online-economy-and-womens-career-development-at-waic-301332363.html

SOURCE Dada Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN41615&Transmission_Id=202107130620PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN41615&DateId=20210713
