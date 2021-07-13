CGI helps Nexelis gain a competitive advantage through digitization of business and IT workflows

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

CGI helps Nexelis gain a competitive advantage through digitization of business and IT workflows

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MONTRÉAL, July 13, 2021

Stock Market Symbols
GIB.A (TSX)
GIB (NYSE)

cgi.com/newsroom

MONTRÉAL, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) signed a full managed IT services contract with the international life sciences firm Nexelis. Through the agreement, Nexelis will leverage CGI's global scale, best practices in IT modernization, and approach to accelerate business transformation.

Following the successful launch of a managed security services platform, CGI developed a three-year IT strategy to support Nexelis' rapid growth. This IT transformation roadmap includes the delivery of full managed services for the company's core IT infrastructure and a portfolio of enterprise applications. Nexelis' first transformation priorities are the upgrade and international rollout of Infrastructure Managed Services (IMS) and a Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS).

"We believe that success in our field is best achieved by a fusion of scientific discipline, human agility and client partnership," said Benoit Bouche, Nexelis CEO. "CGI's proven and comprehensive managed IT services will allow us to focus on science, which is what we do best, while giving us a competitive advantage through the advancement of our IT modernization and the digitization of our business and IT workflows."

"As Nexelis' trusted advisor and partner of choice, CGI brings years of in-the-field experience in managing both security and core business processes in life sciences and other sectors," said Guy Vigeant, President of CGI's operations in Canada. "We look forward to helping Nexelis build a more secure IT infrastructure as well as a solid portfolio of enterprise applications to drive its business agility, performance and growth."

About CGI
Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 77,000 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2020 reported revenue is C$12.16 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

About Nexelis
With an unrivaled expertise in immunology, 5 operating sites in North America and Europe, and a translational offer of services covering the needs of the pharmaceutical industry from the lead selection stage to late clinical stage, Nexelis is a leading provider of assay development and advanced laboratory testing services in the infectious diseases, metabolic diseases, and oncology fields. Our versatile team of scientists, working with our state-of-the-art technology platforms, were instrumental in the development, qualification, validation, and large-scale sample testing of assays that supported the FDA filing of almost 100 new molecular entities, including blockbuster vaccines and biologics, anti-viral drugs, immunotherapy, gene and cell therapy products.

favicon.png?sn=MO40929&sd=2021-07-13 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgi-helps-nexelis-gain-a-competitive-advantage-through-digitization-of-business-and-it-workflows-301332126.html

SOURCE CGI Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=MO40929&Transmission_Id=202107130630PR_NEWS_USPR_____MO40929&DateId=20210713
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment