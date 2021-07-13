Xtreme Organics Announces Launch Of HYDRA: Hemp Enhanced Sports Water Designed For And Developed With Extreme Sports Athletes

PR Newswire

RALEIGH, N.C., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than five years of research and development, Scandia Inc. (OTC: SDNI) Xtreme Organics (a division of Scandia Inc.) is proud to announce the release of their much-anticipated HYDRA Sports Water, the only cannabinoid-enhanced water made with USDA-certified organic hemp.

Scandia CEO Jamie Allen says its new HYDRA will impress athletes, trainers and doctors alike: "Xtreme Organics Hydra Sports Water was developed by a team of extreme sports athletes, bioscientists, doctors, and personal trainers to be everything athletes need to push harder, last longer, and recover faster."

Jeffery Tumas, bioscientist and Head of Product Development adds, "We start with pure, refreshing 9.5ph balanced natural spring water to promote alkalinity and reduce acid buildup in your muscles. We add electrolytes and essential minerals to rehydrate and replenish the body. Last but not least, we add Nanoultra ™, our proprietary blend of Nanoemulsiﬁed phytocannabinoids that assist in naturally reducing inflammation and repairing your muscles."

HYDRA Sports Water retails for $49.95 for a case of 24, 16-ounce bottles.. HYDRA is currently available on the company's website and is being reviewed by several major international retailers and should be available in stores and a number of gyms and motorsports dealers across the country later this year.

About Xtreme Organics Inc.

Xtreme Organics, Inc. (A subsidiary of Scandia Inc.) is a manufacturer and distributor of USDA Organic Hemp supplements developed by a team of Bio Scientists, Dr's and world-renowned Personal Trainers in cooperation with extreme sports athletes from MMA, Supercross, Motocross, FMX, Snow, Skate, and Surf. We take pride in the fact that Athletes trust us to provide them with the Hemp Hydration, Energy and Recovery products they need to Out-Perform, Out-Last, and Recover Faster than their competition. Xtreme Organics products help athletes combat their number one enemy, inflammation. We only use USDA CERTIFIED ORGANIC HEMP grown on our farms. Xtreme Organics is a proud sponsor of XFCMMA! www.xtremeorganic.com

About Scandia Inc. OTC: SDNI

Scandia Inc. has historically been focused on Home Health Care Services. The Company continues to review new opportunities in the Home Health Care sector but no markets are currently being serviced as that line of business is still in its development stage. In 2019 the Company began actively reviewing opportunities in the Medicinal Chemicals and Botanical Products sector and the Pharmaceutical Preparations sector. In 2019 Scandia acquired Xtreme Organics Inc. The company focuses on creating USDA certified organic Hemp Health Supplements, Sports Waters, and Energy Drinks for Xtreme Sports Athletes.

Media Contact:

Ed Kapp

[email protected]

