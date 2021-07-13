Sassy Mobilizes for Drilling at Westmore Discovery

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Sassy Resources Corporation ("Sassy" or the "Company") (CSE:SASY)(FSE:4E7)(OTCQB:SSYRF) is pleased to announce that crews have mobilized for the start of 2021 drilling at the Company's Westmore gold-silver discovery where a first-ever series of relatively shallow drill holes last fall confirmed that widespread surface mineralization in quartz vein swarms and stockworks extends to a vertical depth of at least 200 meters and remains open in all directions.

Sassy is aggressively following up on this new grassroots discovery in Northwest B.C.'s prolific Eskay Camp while exploration crews are also preparing for a busy summer along the More Creek Corridor and Hanging Valley areas where upcoming results from a recently completed VTEMä Survey will serve as an important guide.

Mr. Mark Scott, Sassy CEO, commented: "This is an exciting time for Sassy as we carry out fully-funded exploration campaigns in Canada's two most exciting gold camps right now, Eskay and Newfoundland. Armed with the data gathered during the 2020 field season and our recently-completed Foremore VTEMä Survey, we now know the Westmore Intrusive to be much larger than originally thought and coeval with some of the significant economic deposits in the region. We look forward to following up this year on the extensive high-grade gold identified at surface, the very encouraging 2020 preliminary drilling at Westmore and the VTEMä results we're confident will generate a number of new targets for follow up across the Foremore Property."

Highlights:

Phase 1 diamond drilling, beginning mid-July, will focus on the Westmore Discovery Zone and will be designed to test areas where 2020 surface sampling highlighted high-grade gold and silver values hosted in quartz vein swarms and stockworks that cut the Westmore Intrusive;

2019-2020 surface sampling at Westmore produced 860 surface samples with an average grade of 2.78 g/t Au. 145 of these samples (17%) were equal to or greater than 1.0 g/t and the top 20 surface samples from Westmore averaged 74.7 g/t Au and 574.7 g/t Ag (see table below);

Sassy recently completed a 1,687 line-kilometer airborne VTEMä Survey of the entire Foremore Property. Preliminary interpretation of the data generated by this high resolution, deep penetrating survey is ongoing;

Phase 2 diamond drilling will be guided by VTEMä results and will test several gold-silver plus base metal occurrences identified by Sassy in the More Creek Corridor, and the Hanging Valley area on the east side of the Foremore Property;

Geological mapping and prospecting will continue at Westmore to define local controls to the gold-silver mineralization identified in 2020 and to define other gold-silver rich areas within the Westmore Intrusive.

Westmore Discovery zone - Top 20 SURFACE SAMPLES

Sample # Type Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) C0012933 Grab 157 83.5 B0020723 Outcrop 125.5 1900 C0012607 Chip 120.4 35.3 B0020721 Outcrop 119.6 1,036 C0012588 Chip 101 1,320 C0026497 Chip 96.9 68.1 C0026509 Chip 92.6 1,510 C0012901 Chip 82.9 35.6 B0020722 Outcrop 81.1 987 C0026571 Grab 61 39.3 C0012801 Chip 59.4 286 C0012938 Grab 54.4 40.6 C0012606 Float 49.6 1,481 C0026494 Grab 48.5 14.8 C0012511 Chip 47.5 691 B0020724 Outcrop 44.3 750 C0026552 Chip 39.8 29 C0026513 Chip 38.7 62.6 B0020725 Outcrop 36.8 450 C0026519 Chip 36.5 674 Average 74.7 g/t 574.7 g/t

Total 2019-2020 Samples: 860 | Average gold grade: 2.78 g/t | 145 samples or 17% >1 g/t Au

Note: Investors are cautioned that surface rock samples are selective in nature and are not necessarily

representative of mineralization hosted on the property.

Foremore Project Map

Sassy Launches New Website: SassyResources.com

Sassy Resources is pleased to announce the official launch of its new corporate website, SassyResources.com . The new site hosts a wealth of Company information, photo galleries, videos, a new corporate presentation and detailed project-by-project descriptions of the Company's holdings in Newfoundland and the Eskay Camp. Current and prospective investors are encouraged to visit the new site and register for Company news alerts and updates as work progresses on the ground at each of the Company's projects and information is added regularly to the new site.

Corporate Presentation

To view the new Sassy Corporate Deck, visit the home page of the website or the following URL:

https://sassyresources.com/SassyResources_July6_2021.pdf

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Ian Fraser, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Sassy Resources. Mr. Fraser is the Qualified Person responsible for the scientific and technical information contained herein under National Instrument 43-101 standards.

About Sassy Resources Corporation

Sassy Resources is an exploration stage resource company currently engaged in the identification, acquisition and exploration of high-grade precious metal and base metal projects in North America. Its current focus is the Foremore Gold-Silver Project located in the Eskay Camp, Liard Mining Division, in the heart of Northwest B.C.'s prolific Golden Triangle.

