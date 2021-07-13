Northern Trust Asset Management Launches Quality Low Volatility Low Carbon World Strategy

Northern Trust Asset Management (NTAM), one of the world’s leading investment managers, continues to expand its sustainable+investment+solutions with the launch of the Quality Low Volatility Low Carbon World (QLV Low Carbon) Strategy, an actively managed quantitative strategy focusing on high-quality, low-volatility stocks while maintaining lower carbon footprint relative to the MSCI World Index (“benchmark”).

The strategy is the latest sustainable investing solution from NTAM that aims to address climate risk while investing in high-quality low volatility stocks and is designed to provide a reasonable exposure to potential market upside while seeking to mitigate downside risk. The strategy complements NTAM’s Quality Low Volatility World (QLV World) strategy, which launched in 2015, and is the latest in a series of climate aware strategies launched by NTAM with carbon reduction objectives.

The QLV Low Carbon strategy aims to reduce a portfolio’s carbon footprint, seeking a reduction in the carbon intensity of the portfolio and potential emissions from fossil fuel reserves, relative to its benchmark. As of the inception date, the strategy achieved a 50% reduction in carbon intensity relative to the benchmark. Through tight risk controls, the strategy aims to limit sector and regional biases that can create unintended and/or uncompensated risks in a low volatility strategy.

“Many low volatility strategies tend to have high carbon intensity due to their overweight exposure to high carbon sectors that have lower volatility, notably utilities, which contributes to almost 50 percent of the carbon intensity of the MSCI World Index,” said Michael Hunstad, head of quantitative strategies at NTAM. “With an increased investor focus on carbon reduction across portfolios, this leads many investors to forego using low volatility strategies. Designed to limit exposure to both volatility and carbon, while employing risk efficiently and without sacrificing performance, the strategy helps investors manage climate risk while achieving their investment objectives. This is aligned with NTAM’s fundamental investment tenet: investors should be compensated for the risks they take in all market environments and any investment strategy.”

“This latest strategy underlines NTAM’s philosophy and commitment to sustainable investing,” said Julie Moret, global head of sustainability and stewardship at NTAM. “Sustainability is central to our investment capabilities, aligning with our belief that ESG considerations are financial considerations, effective management of which supports the delivery of long term financial success.’’

Entrusted with US$1.1 trillion of investor assets, NTAM is among the world’s largest investment managers. The firm helps investors navigate changing market environments so they can confidently realize their long-term objectives.

The firm is a UNPRI signatory and a founding signatory of the Climate+Action+100%2B initiative that engages with 167 companies representing 80% of corporate greenhouse gas emissions globally, as well as a founding member of the One+Planet Asset Manager Initiative in which member asset managers commit to advance the understanding of the implications of climate-related risks and opportunities within long-term investment portfolios through engagement, research and sharing of investment practices. In addition, the firm is A+ Rated for Strategy and Governance by Principles for Responsible Investment and has been a member since 2009. And, NTAM is a Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Investors Advisory Group Member and an official supporter of the Financial Stability Board Task+Force+on+Climate-related+Financial+Disclosure+%28TCFD%29 – a consortium established in 2015 to develop a voluntary, consistent framework for companies to disclose climate-related financial risk to investors and other stakeholders.

