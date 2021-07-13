Thryv Continues Award-winning Streak with G2 and Capterra Accolades

Dallas, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryv Holdings, Inc. ( THRY, Financial), the provider of Thryv® , the end-to-end customer experience platform for growing small businesses, and Hub by Thryv™, the leading platform for emerging franchises, is proud to announce it continues to win industry awards in key categories, as determined by verified software user reviews.

G2, an online marketplace where software users can discover and review technology, has ranked Thryv a Leader for small businesses for the seventh quarter in a row. Thryv has once again been named an overall Leader among competitors in G2’s Summer 2021 Reports.

Additional G2 Summer Report 2021 Leadership Awards for Thryv include:

For the second quarter, Small Business users say Thryv is the Easiest to Use.

Making it the fourth quarter in a row, Thryv has the Highest User Adoption for Small Business.

For three quarters in a row, Thryv was named a Leader for Overall Best Support.

Also, for the fourth straight quarter, Thryv Small Business users are Most Likely to Recommend Thryv.

For the fifth straight quarter, users say Thryv has the Easiest Set-up among Small Businesses and Overall.

Also, for the fifth quarter in a row, Small Business users recognized that Thryv has the Easiest Administrative functionality.

“I recently joined [Thryv], and they have added a ton of new resources that will not only help me with my business, but I can share this with the small business owners I work with,” said Thryv user and G2 reviewer, Tracy Mueller, CEO of Networking4You, based in Tinley Park, Ill. “I am impressed with the constant communication and the flexibility to explain and help set up on their platform. This has been one of the smartest decisions I have made for my business. I feel productive and organized.”

Thryv saw significant gains in G2’s Relationship Index for Social Media Management and Marketing Automation, jumping 7 positions in rank in both categories to reach the #6 (out of 73) and #15 (out of 97) positions, respectively. The Relationship Index signifies ease of use, quality of support and the likelihood that the user will recommend Thryv to others.

“We’re extremely honored that Thryv users have recognized the value we provide, as reflected in these awards that we’ve won every quarter for more than a year, and nearly two years in some categories,” said Ryan Cantor, Thryv’s VP of Product and Marketing. “It goes to show that we’re continuing to provide the software solutions and free support that small businesses need to manage their growing businesses. It’s very important to us that these online marketplaces rely on verified user reviews, their comments about the software and overall satisfaction.”

Capterra, another online marketplace that features verified software user reviews, along with its sister Gartner Digital Markets, has acknowledged Thryv on several 2021 Reports. For instance, Thryv was named:

A GetApp Category Leader for Reputation Management

A Software Advice Frontrunner for Reputation Management

A GetApp Category Leader for Real Estate CRM

A GetApp Category Leader for Review Management

Thryv also made the Capterra Shortlist for:

Reputation Management

Review Management

Real Estate CRM

“The Thryv support team is amazing! I always get a response right away and every employee knows their stuff,” said Thryv user and Capterra reviewer Zaidy V., who manages social media and data entry in the real estate industry. “I love that in this software, everything you need is in one place.”

Thryv provides a multitude of functionality in its platform, such as estimates, invoicing, payment requests and reminders, and payment processing with ThryvPaySM, Google My Business integration, a verticalized CRM tailored to various industries, email and SMS text marketing automation, online appointment scheduling, social media and online review management and more. Hub by Thryv offers emerging franchises the ability to scale their multi-location business with a turn-key franchise business software that provides oversight of every location, all in one place.

For more information, visit Thryv.com.

About Thryv Holdings, Inc.

The company owns the easy-to-use Thryv® end-to-end customer experience software built for small business that helps over 40,000 SaaS clients with the daily demands of running a business. With Thryv, they can get the job, manage the job and get credit. Thryv’s award-winning platform provides modernized business functions, allowing small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to reach more customers, stay organized, get paid faster and generate reviews. These include building a digital customer database, automated marketing through email and text, updating business listings across the internet, scheduling online appointments, sending notifications and reminders, managing ratings and reviews, generating estimates and invoices and processing payments.

Thryv supports franchise operators and multi-location business owners with Hub by Thryv™, a software console that enables business managers to oversee their operations using the Thryv software.

Thryv also connects local businesses to consumer services through our search, display and social media management products, our print directories featuring The Real Yellow Pages® tagline, and our local search portals, which operate under the DexKnows.com®, Superpages.com® and Yellowpages.com URLs and reach some 35 million monthly visitors. For more information about the company, visit thryv.com.

Thryv delivers business services to more than 400,000 SMBs globally that enable them to compete and win in today’s economy.

Thryv acquired Sensis, Australia’s leading digital, marketing and directory services provider, which helps Australians connect and engage through its leading platforms, digital consumer businesses (Yellow™, White Pages™, TrueLocal™ and Whereis™), search engine marketing and optimization services, website products, social, data and mapping solutions, and through its digital agency Found™. Sensis is also Australia’s largest print directory publisher including the Yellow Pages™ and White Pages™.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Sensis has a sales presence in all states and territories across Australia.

Learn more about Thryv on LinkedIn and Medium.

