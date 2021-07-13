SunOpta Announces Appointment of New Member to its Board of Directors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

SunOpta Announces Appointment of New Member to its Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

SunOpta Inc. (Nasdaq:STKL) (

TSX:SOY, Financial), a leading healthy food and beverage company focused on plant-based foods and beverages and fruit-based foods and beverages, today announced Mahes S. Wickramasinghe has been appointed to SunOpta’s Board of Directors.

Mahes S. Wickramasinghe is a senior executive with significant international experience in all areas of business including finance, banking, operations and technology as well as audit and risk management. The Board of Directors expects to appoint Mr. Wickramasinghe to serve as a member of the Audit Committee.

“We are pleased to have Mahes join SunOpta’s Board of Directors. Mahes brings extensive expertise in finance, banking, audit and risk management to our board,” said Dean Hollis, Chairman of the Board of Directors of SunOpta. “His deep experience in corporate strategy, risk management, merger and acquisition initiatives, and wholesale and international operations will be invaluable to SunOpta as we work to deliver our strategic goals. We look forward to his contributions.”

About Mahes S. Wickramasinghe

Mr. Wickramasinghe is currently an Executive Vice-President of Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC). From March 2020 until June 2021, he was President, Canadian Tire Financial Services and President and Chief Executive Officer, Canadian Tire Bank, responsible for corporate strategy, risk management, merger and acquisition initiatives, and wholesale and international operations, including leading CTC’s acquisition of Helly Hansen. Prior to this role, Mr. Wickramasinghe served as Executive Vice-President, International and Chief Corporate Officer from September 2016 to March 2020. Upon joining CTC in 2014, Mr. Wickramasinghe was appointed its Chief Strategy Officer.

Mr. Wickramasinghe has extensive expertise and international experience, having served in a variety of senior roles within CIBC, BCE and Rogers Communications. Having joined CIBC as Head of Audit for CIBC World Markets Europe and Asia, based in London, Mr. Wickramasinghe went on to hold the roles of Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of CIBC Amicus/President’s Choice Financial, Chief Administrative Officer of CIBC Retail Bank and Chief Administrative Officer of CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank. He has also served as Senior Vice-President-Corporate Finance at Rogers Communications Inc., Executive Vice-President at Bell Aliant and Senior Vice-President at BCE. With decades of service across a variety of industries, Mr. Wickramasinghe has had an international career advising corporations on strategic matters. He has managed complex acquisitions and restructurings and has also led functions in operations, technology, data and finance.

Mr. Wickramasinghe began his career as a Chartered Accountant in Sri Lanka. He is a Certified Public Accountant (U.S.) and a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (UK). He is also the Chairman of the Helly Hansen Board of Directors.

About SunOpta Inc.

SunOpta Inc. is a leading company specializing in the sourcing, processing and production of organic, natural and non-GMO plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210713005264r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713005264/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment