ZoomInfo Announces Offering of $300 million of 3.875% Senior Notes due 2029

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (“ZoomInfo”) today announced that its indirect subsidiaries ZoomInfo Technologies LLC and ZoomInfo Finance Corp. (the “Issuers,” and, together with ZoomInfo, the “Company”) intend to offer an additional $300.0 million aggregate principal amount of their existing 3.875% Senior Notes due 2029 (the “Additional Notes”). The Issuers’ 3.875% Senior Notes due 2029 were previously issued in an aggregate principal amount of $350.0 million on February 2, 2021 (the “Initial Notes”). The Additional Notes and the Initial Notes will be treated as the same series for all purposes under the indenture that governs the Initial Notes and will govern the Additional Notes. The Company intends to use the proceeds from the offering, together with additional term loans incurred under its existing first lien credit agreement, to repay outstanding revolving credit borrowings under the first lien credit agreement, pay fees and expenses incurred in connection with the transaction and the remainder for general corporate purposes. The offering is subject to market and other conditions.

Forward Looking Statements

