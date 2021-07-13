36Kr Launches Business Podcast Program on NIO Radio

BEIJING, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 36Kr Holdings Inc. (“36Kr” or the “Company”) ( KRKR), a prominent brand and pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China, today announced that it has joined hands with NIO, a pioneer in China’s premium electric vehicle market, to launch a business-centric podcast series titled Kr-Intelligence on NIO Radio, an interactive audio community operated by NIO.



Nio Inc. (: NIO) is a pioneer and a leading manufacturer of premium smart electric vehicles in China with the mission of shaping a joyful life. NIO Radio is a media channel exclusively for NIO users that runs 24/7. As an audio program focused on business information and knowledge sharing, Kr-Intelligence will be broadcast on the NIO Radio playlist with a spotlight on the latest business trends, presenting users with comprehensive, high-quality, insightful and timely business and financial information through in-depth professional analysis. The successful launch of the audio program is a testament to 36Kr’s ability to deliver a comprehensive array of content to partners, further validating the content strength and brand power of 36Kr’s platform.

As a prominent brand and pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China, 36Kr publishes numerous insightful analytical reports, timely market updates as well as thought-provoking editorials and commentaries every single day. Additionally, the Company has been expanding its content matrix, integrating text, image, audio, video and live streaming in order to provide customers with tailor-made and professionally produced audio content.

The cooperation between NIO Radio and 36Kr ushers in a new era for car brands and content platforms to build audio content and generate more opportunities for the deep integration of content creation and service capabilities. The Company has been continuously expanding its content ecosystem by collaborating with high-quality brands such as Youku, Xinhuanet and CCTV, among others. The collaboration with NIO Radio is another avenue for the Company’s continued exploration of commercial value in the New Economy field by enriching content formats, co-creating content channels, cultivating high-quality content, and so on.

Mr. Dagang Feng, co-chairman and chief executive officer of 36Kr, said, “We are very excited to work with NIO to launch our podcast program Kr-Intelligence. We believe this win-win collaboration will further enable 36Kr to deliver premium content to a wider audience in various scenarios, while also providing NIO users with improved interactive audio experiences with the availability of more channel options in the field of high-quality business intelligence.

“I think the development and extensive adoption of new energy vehicles presents a great opportunity for the podcast and audio content industry, especially with the rollout of 5G internet and the emergence of Internet of Vehicles (IoV). Moving forward, we hope to explore more opportunities to cooperate with NIO, other leading auto companies, as well as various groups of potential partners through continuous innovation and collaboration. We remain dedicated to serving New Economy participants, and, while we further enhance our leadership in content creation, we will also expand our role from information and content provider to a service provider that empowers our clients, partners and users.”



About 36Kr Holdings Inc.

36Kr Holdings Inc. is a prominent brand and pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China with the mission of empowering New Economy participants to achieve more. The Company started its business with high-quality New Economy-focused content offerings, covering a variety of industries in China’s New Economy with diverse distribution channels. Leveraging traffic brought by high-quality content, the Company has expanded its offerings to business services, including online advertising services, enterprise value-added services and subscription services to address the evolving needs of New Economy companies and upgrading needs of traditional companies. The Company is supported by comprehensive database and strong data analytics capabilities. Through diverse service offerings and the significant brand influence, the Company is well-positioned to continuously capture the high growth potentials of China’s New Economy.

