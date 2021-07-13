Logo
Heska Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Earnings Call Scheduled for August 3, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LOVELAND, Colo., July 13, 2021

LOVELAND, Colo., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA; "Heska" or the "Company"), a leading provider of advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products, will report its second quarter 2021 financial performance in a press release before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. The Company will also host an earnings call at 9 a.m. MT / 11 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

heska_Logo.jpg

To access the conference call:

From within the United States, please dial 1-888-394-8218
From outside of the United States, please dial 1-323-701-0225
Reference Conference ID: 7232565

The earnings call will be webcast live from the Company's investor relations website at: Heska Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call Webcast.

A telephonic replay will be available at 2 p.m. ET on August 3 through 11:59 p.m. ET on August 17, 2021 and the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days.

To access the replay:

From within the United States, please dial 1-844-512-2921
From outside the United States, please dial 1-412-317-6671
Reference Replay Pin Number: 7232565

About Heska
Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA) manufactures, develops and sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty healthcare products through its two business segments: North America and International. Both segments include Point of Care Lab testing instruments and consumables, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The North America segment also includes private label vaccine and pharmaceutical production under third-party agreements and channels, primarily for herd animal health.

favicon.png?sn=LA40535&sd=2021-07-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heska-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-and-earnings-call-scheduled-for-august-3-2021-301332262.html

SOURCE Heska Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA40535&Transmission_Id=202107130800PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA40535&DateId=20210713
