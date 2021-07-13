Logo
Dana Introduces Spicer® HVT1 Transmission Specifically Engineered to Improve Efficiency, Performance of Agriculture Telehandlers

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MAUMEE, Ohio, July 13, 2021

MAUMEE, Ohio, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today announced the launch of the Spicer® HVT1, an advanced powersplit transmission that enables the superior performance and sustainability of agriculture telehandlers.

dana_incorporated_logo_Logo.jpg

The Spicer HVT1 supports power inputs from 110 to 155 horsepower (80 to 115 kW) and offers fuel savings of up to 30 percent when compared with agriculture telehandlers that use conventional transmissions.

"Buyers of agriculture telehandlers are looking to maximize the value of their investments through equipment that provides efficiency, versatility, sustainability, and power to get the work done," said Aziz Aghili, executive vice president and president of Heavy Vehicle for Dana Incorporated. "The Spicer HVT1 has been engineered to deliver the superior performance and exceptional long-term value that equipment owners demand."

Currently undergoing field tests with several global original-equipment manufacturers, the Spicer HVT1 leverages more than a decade of Dana expertise in developing hydromechanical variable transmissions for the off-highway market. Dana already produces market-ready HVTs for construction, agriculture, material handling, and forestry applications.

It supplies significant advantages across the board over existing competitive conventional transmissions, helping next-generation telehandlers achieve new levels of productivity, performance, control, refinement, fuel efficiency, ease of use, and operator comfort.

Performance in Every Duty Cycle
The unique design of the Spicer HVT1 provides numerous benefits that address the expanded performance expectations of agriculture telehandlers operating in the farmyard, field, and road.

Its distinctive combination of hydrostatic and mechanical drives in an integrated 90-degree gearbox offers exceptionally precise low-speed maneuvering control and smooth, progressive response for loading and handling cycles. It also delivers superior climbing and high-speed towing capabilities up to 31 mph (50 km/h).

It allows agriculture equipment buyers to increase the utilization of telehandlers by supplying maximum torque for a wide range of rigorous work demands, such as digging and loading.

To maximize machine productivity in widely varying duty cycles, the Spicer HVT1 uses an advanced electronic control system to continually adjust the mix of hydrostatic and mechanical power, allowing the engine to maintain a consistent speed in its most efficient operating range. It is compliant with ISO standards that govern the safety of control systems for earth-moving machinery, tractors, and other agriculture and forestry machinery.

Ultimately, the Spicer HVT1 helps equipment buyers reduce total owning and operating costs by helping agriculture telehandlers work at maximum efficiency at all times. By helping to decrease fuel consumption, it promotes sustainability through reduced greenhouse gas emissions. The Spicer HVT1 also improves operator ergonomics through simplified handling, smoother shifting, lower machine vibration, and reduced noise.

Additionally, the Spicer HVT1 fits within current telehandler design envelopes, providing OEMs with the option to specify a downsized engine that achieves the same performance as a conventional transmission, or use the same size engine in a powertrain that supplies vastly improved performance.

For more information, visit www.dana.com/oh/transmission/hvt1.

About Dana Incorporated
Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions for all mobility markets across the globe. The company's conventional and clean-energy solutions support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $7.1 billion in 2020 with 38,000 associates in 33 countries across six continents. Founded in 1904, Dana was named one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2021" by Newsweek for its emphasis on sustainability and social responsibility. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on its people, which has earned it global recognition as a top employer, including "World's Best Employer" from Forbes magazine. Learn more at dana.com.

favicon.png?sn=CL40516&sd=2021-07-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dana-introduces-spicer-hvt1-transmission-specifically-engineered-to-improve-efficiency-performance-of-agriculture-telehandlers-301331793.html

SOURCE Dana Incorporated

