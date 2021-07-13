GoDaddy Teams up with Google to Help Small Businesses Increase Reach and Boost Online Sales

PR Newswire

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, today announced an integration with Google which allows GoDaddy customers a way to get discovered across Google surfaces from GoDaddy's Online Store. This expansion to GoDaddy's current Google offering will make it easy for customers to scale their businesses and reach millions of new shoppers via Google.

Without leaving their GoDaddy Online Store, customers are now able to automatically create a Google Merchant Center account, sync their catalog to create free product listings on Google, and promote their products on Google. In addition to free listings, GoDaddy customers now have integrated capabilities to launch Smart Shopping campaigns to promote products across more surfaces on Google, including Google Search, Google Images, Google maps, YouTube and Gmail. Google Smart Shopping campaigns enable small businesses to simplify their marketing spend and maximize their conversion value across Google properties to deliver the strongest sales growth. With this expansion, GoDaddy customers can reach millions of potential customers with their most relevant products, quickly scaling their business and increasing profits.

"Our customers' success is our core motivation, we know that providing powerful ways to engage large buyer audiences is a key driver," said GoDaddy Vice President Commerce Products, Greg Goldfarb. "Expanding our work with Google simplifies creating an ecommerce presence across Google surfaces and jumpstarts sales momentum by leveraging their best in class automated advertising solutions."

"We are working hard to build an open and healthy commerce ecosystem where businesses and their products are easily discoverable, and where shoppers have the most choice," said Adrian Maharaj, Google Director of Channel Partnerships. "By teaming up with GoDaddy, we are able to give even more merchants a way to get discovered across Google surfaces."

To help entrepreneurs get started Google is also offering eligible GoDaddy customers up to $150 in ads credit when they start their first Smart Shopping campaign. Learn more about selling on Google here.

