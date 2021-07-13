Logo
Virtus Investment Partners to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results on Wednesday, July 28

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

Conference Call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern

PR Newswire

HARTFORD, Conn., July 13, 2021

HARTFORD, Conn., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS), which operates a multi-manager asset management business, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2021 before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, followed by a conference call with the investment community at 10:00 a.m. Eastern, hosted by George R. Aylward, president and chief executive officer, and Michael A. Angerthal, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Virtus_Investment_Partners_Logo.jpg

The conference call can be accessed via the webcast in the Investor Relations section of virtus.com, or by telephone at 877-930-7765 for callers in the U.S. and Canada or 253-336-7413 for international callers (Conference ID: 7567394). A replay of the call will be available through August 4, 2021 at 855-859-2056 (U.S. and Canada) or 404-537-3406 (international) (Conference ID: 7567394). The presentation that will accompany the conference call will be available in the Presentations section of virtus.com.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. Its affiliates include Ceredex Value Advisors, Duff & Phelps Investment Management, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, Newfleet Asset Management, NFJ Investment Group, Seix Investment Advisors, Silvant Capital Management, Sustainable Growth Advisers, and Virtus ETF Solutions.

favicon.png?sn=NE40829&sd=2021-07-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virtus-investment-partners-to-announce-second-quarter-2021-results-on-wednesday-july-28-301332050.html

SOURCE Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

